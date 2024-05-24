Major Duke Basketball Target Stands Out With Jon Scheyer on Hand
Last Friday, Jon Scheyer and two Duke basketball assistants were in Texas to watch five-star Blue Devil recruiting target Nate Ament shine to the tune of 25 points, four rebounds, and five steals in his Team Loaded VA's victory on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.
One week later, Scheyer is at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., serving as a court coach for the 2024 USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team training camp. And it's another opportunity for the 36-year-old, who recently completed the 2024-25 roster for his third year leading the Blue Devils, to advance his pursuit of Ament.
On Friday, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound Ament, one of more than two dozen competing for 12 spots on the Team USA roster ahead of the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, June 3-9, put his top-shelf potential on full display for Scheyer and others once again, 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein reported:
"While the emphasis in this setting is on being able to impact winning today, when it comes to sheer upside, Nate Ament has stood out with his size, fluidity, touch, and soft hands. He hasn't always been able to hold his line or finish the play, but at 6-foot-9 he has shown both shooting and creating potential."
ESPN's Jonathan Givony chimed in with a similar take:
Nate Ament, fresh off his junior campaign at Highland School (Va.) and ranking No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has held a Duke basketball offer since his unofficial visit to Durham back in September. He has yet to name finalists or reveal any upcoming official visits, but the Blue Devils appear to be among the frontrunners in his recruitment, along with fellow ACC schools Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Meanwhile, Jon Scheyer's active offer sheet includes eight others, all five-star rising seniors.
