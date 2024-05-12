Duke Basketball Among 'Most Likely Landing Spots' for Five-Star Wing
Around the time that Nate Ament visited the Duke basketball program back in mid-September, the Highland School (Va.) junior earned five-star status and rose a handful of spots to No. 21 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. So, it was no surprise to see him land an offer from head coach Jon Scheyer during his stay with the Blue Devils.
Eight months later, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward is up to No. 18 in the class.
"I feel like I can really do it all on the court," Ament recently told Pro Insight. "I can play one through five. I feel like I can defend one through five. I'm really just a versatile player."
Before Duke officially entered the fray for the top-ranked 2025 prospect in Prolific Prep (Calif.) five-star forward AJ Dybantsa this past week, Ament stood as the Blue Devils' most recent offer recipient. Nevertheless, there hasn't been much buzz of late surrounding the Duke basketball staff's efforts in the Nate Ament sweepstakes.
And other suitors appear to be gaining momentum. Ament, who has yet to schedule a trip to Durham for his senior year, recently noted to Rivals' Rob Cassidy that he plans to check out Indiana in person soon and wants to make a return visit to home-state hopeful Virginia.
Even so, Cassidy referred to Scheyer's Blue Devils as one of three perceived frontrunners heading into Ament's final year of high school:
"Ament's upcoming Indiana visit feels like a signpost moment in his recruitment. And while there are other teams lingering around the periphery, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Duke seem like the most likely landing spots for the five-star wing as things stand ... luring [Ament] away from the East Coast will take a herculean effort."- Rivals' Rob Cassidy
Outside of Nate Ament and AJ Dybantsa, the other recruits on Duke's exclusively five-star 2025 wishlist are Lincoln Park (Pa.) guard Meleek Thomas, Roosevelt (Calif.) guard Brayden Burries, La Lumiere (Ind.) guard Jalen Haralson, Perry (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat, Holy Innocents Episcopal (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson, and Columbus (Fla.) twin sensations in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.
