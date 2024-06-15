Newly Minted Five-Star Recruit Poses With Duke Basketball Rookie
The fact that Hudson Greer hasn't yet reported an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is somewhat surprising. After all, the 6-foot-6, 190-pound Texas native grew up a fan of the Blue Devils and has heard from the staff in Durham several times, including contacts by Scheyer himself.
Moreover, Greer, who regularly displays his Grade A playmaking, sharpshooting, and hops, is one of the hottest names among rising high school seniors this spring. At this time last year, he ranked No. 54 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and had four stars by his name; now, the newly minted five-star sits at No. 24 following a three-spot jump earlier this month.
As has been the case with emerging talents like Greer in recent years, the 17-year-old decided to transfer to prep juggernaut Montverde Academy (Fla.) for his senior campaign.
Of course, Greer's move could bode well for the Blue Devils should they eventually enter the fray for his elite services. Recent Montverde centerpiece five-stars who ended up at Duke include current Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett, Brooklyn Nets wing Dariq Whitehead, and incoming freshman Cooper Flagg.
Speaking of Flagg and Barrett, they were back at their alma mater this week, and it looks as though they squared off in some 1-on-1 action:
And on Friday, the Montverde Academy Basketball account advertised Cooper Flagg's meet-and-greet with the Eagles' newest addition, Hudson Greer. Considering Flagg was also a Duke basketball fanatic as a kid, chances are the pair of full-fledged five-star players found plenty to talk about during their time together in the gym:
Greer currently holds 18 offers, per 247Sports. Meanwhile, Duke has extended 10 offers in the 2025 recruiting arena.
Perhaps those counts will simultaneously rise to 19 and 11 soon.
