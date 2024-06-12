Duke Basketball Recruiters Check Out Surging Prospect Again
The Duke basketball staff has been keeping close tabs on Hudson Greer's ascent in grassroots action this spring. And members of Jon Scheyer's recruiting team still in Orlando for this week's NBPA Top 100 Camp were on hand to watch the 6-foot-7, 190-pound wing again on Wednesday afternoon, according to Relentless Hoops' Trent Markwith.
Despite Greer's steady surge in the rankings and noted admiration for the Blue Devils — Greer has referred to himself as a long-time Duke basketball fan — the Texas native, on tap to attend prep powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.) as a senior, has yet to report an offer out of Durham.
There's no doubt it'd be a dream come true for the 17-year-old, whose bounce, length, and assertiveness bring to mind former four-year Duke basketball great and current Phoenix Suns sharpshooter Grayson Allen.
Greer, who has jumped 30 spots since this time last year to No. 24 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, grew his Blue Devil fandom by watching Allen and others play for legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski. That said, Greer sure seems to hold his successor, Jon Scheyer, in high regard as well.
"Just what I've seen from their head coach now, just amazing," Greer said about Scheyer in early May while notifying League Ready he'd recently garnered heightened interest from the Blue Devils. "If I had an opportunity to go there, it would be an amazing opportunity."
For now, Duke basketball's 2025 wishlist contains 10 names. But as of Tuesday, the list includes its first four-star in Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson.
