Three-And-D Recruit Calls Duke Basketball His 'Dream School'
Porter Gaud School (S.C.) wing Robert Moore is an admitted lifelong Duke basketball enthusiast, per his recent chat with Pro Insight. It doesn't sound like he's quite entered the radar of Jon Scheyer and his staff. But the 6-foot-6 junior, only a three-star talent for the time being, may get a chance to impress the recruiters from Durham this spring and summer via grassroots action.
Playing for Upward Stars on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, he's already attracting the attention of national recruiting analysts.
Moore, who sits No. 137 overall and No. 2 among 2025 South Carolina recruits in the eyes of On3 but remains without a ranking by his name at 247Sports, recently drew what looks to be an encouraging assessment from 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein:
"There are clear markers for future ascension here with wing size, a cut-up frame that will support more mass, shooting gravity from beyond the arc, and a compact release. If he buys into using his tools defensively, he could be a supporting piece at a high level with legit three-and-D archetype."
Finkelstein's evaluation seems to align with what Moore, currently garnering interest from the likes of Clemson and Boston College in the ACC as well as South Carolina in the SEC and others, views as his strengths.
"I can really fit any role," Moore explained to Pro Insight. "I can be the downhill scorer, or I can get assists...I can really fit the role of any team. But I love to shoot the ball, love to get to my spots..."
There's no doubt he'd consider the Blue Devils should they eventually inquire more about his game and background.
"Duke was definitely my dream school, for sure," Moore confirmed to Pro Insight. "My dad went there. I'm still a big Duke fan. But I'm definitely open to whatever the best opportunity is for me."
The 2025 Duke basketball offer sheet, comprised of nine prospects ranking among the top 20 in the cycle but not yet yielding a commitment, doesn't include a single four-star, much less a three-star. That said, it might not be long before Moore further boosts his stock and notices a few Blue Devil eyes in the process.
