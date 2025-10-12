The Question Duke Must Answer Coming Out of Bye-Week
The Duke Blue Devils football team has a great start to the season. They have been one of the biggest surprises in College Football this season. They have started 4-2 overall and 3-0 in ACC play.
That is something that is going to come into play if this team can keep winning in the ACC. This team has something special about it, and they are looking to have a special season as well. They do not want to stop the winning. They want to prove they are a team that can beat any team.
Head coach Manny Diaz has been great for this program, and you can see this team being the best on so far in his tenure at Duke. He has given his players the best opportunity to be successful both on and off the field.
His coaching staff has also done a great job this season in making sure this team has had the best chance to win each game. That is what you want to see from your coaching staff, and having a leader like Diaz makes it easier on everyone to do their job.
Duke is trying to stay at the top of the ACC as much as they can. This week, they have a bye. After this bye, they will have a tough challenge ahead of them, and one they are all looking forward to. They are facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are also undefeated in the ACC. Something has to give for either team in this matchup.
Duke Staying at the Top of ACC?
"After a 1-2 start that included non-conference losses to Illinois and Tulane, Duke has regrouped and responded with three straight ACC wins," said Chip Alexander of The News & Observer. "At 3-0, the Devils were tied with Virginia for the ACC lead and 4-2 overall at the midpoint of their season. After beating N.C. State in Durham in its ACC opener, Duke smashed Syracuse, 38-3, on the road and then won last week at California."
"Duke fell behind 14-0 and then 21-7 but then dominated every aspect of play, scoring 38 unanswered points for a 45-21 road victory over the Golden Bears.
“It’s hard to be the same team every week,” Duke coach Manny Diaz said after the game."
“We were under adversity early like we were against State. We know we can come from behind. We showed that once we’ve established the lead and taken control of the game, we have not relinquished it, and I think that‘s a really important skill that will benefit us going forward.”
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.