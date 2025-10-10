Duke's QB Up For Massive College Football Award
The Duke Blue Devils are off to a great start to their football season. The Blue Devils are going in the right direction this season, and they are playing well on both sides of the ball. Head coach Manny Diaz has gotten the best out of his players so far this season.
Diaz is looking to have a special season with Duke, but he also knows that he is trying to improve each week and fix the things he knows his team needs to win more games. Diaz and his coaching staff have put their players in the best position to be successful this season.
The thing that has gone right for this team is their offense. Their offense has been a good one this season and has been putting up points. They look like a well-oiled machine this season, and it's a huge reason they are off to a 4-2 start and undefeated in ACC play. That is a good start to what they are going for this season.
Duke QB Darian Mensah
They have gotten a spark from redshirt sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah. He is the leader of this team, and he has been playing great football. Mensah is in line for a big College Football award. Mensah was put on the Top 25 list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Per Duke:
Mensah has helped Duke to a 3-0 start in ACC play as he has the offense clicking with a robust 42.7 points per league game. Duke leads all Power Four schools in points per conference contest. Mensah's efforts have guided the Blue Devils to the national lead in plays of 20 or more yards with 39 and the squad stands second nationally in plays of 30 or more yards with 21.
The Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top upperclassmen quarterback by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, encapsulates all that is positive in college sports. The award acknowledges performance on the field for sure, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game.
The 2025 Golden Arm Award Top 25 quarterbacks have distinguished themselves as the nation's elite leaders under center, combining high-level production with character and resilience. From clutch performances in marquee matchups to steady leadership in the locker room, this group exemplifies the values of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award—excellence on the field, integrity off it, and the ability to inspire those around them.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.