Duke Must Be Ready After the Latest Chandler Morris News
The status of Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris has been the top headline heading into Saturday's game against the Duke Blue Devils.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, "There is optimism that Morris will start for Virginia at Duke as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol. A final decision on his status is not expected until game time."
At this point, that is all Virginia's coaching staff could hope for, as Morris has led the Cavaliers to an 8-2 record this season. Although his statistical numbers are not worth writing home about, the senior quarterback has been incredibly frugal in giving the ball away with only five interceptions.
If Morris is unable to progress through the concussion protocol in time for kickoff, backup quarterback Daniel Kaelin will step in as the incumbent starter.
Kaelin was serviceable in his relief of Morris last week against Wake Forest, completing 18-of-28 passes for 145 yards while rushing for 49 yards on six carries.
Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz, explained earlier this week how his team is preparing for Virginia's quarterback situation.
Diaz's Thoughts
- "You prep like [Chandler] Morris is going to be there," Diaz said. "The word is, [Morris] is practicing today (Wednesday). His toughness is unquestioned. You try to study both guys, but you assume you're always going to [face] a team at their best. Certainly, we feel like we've played a bunch of outstanding quarterbacks this year, and you can throw him right in that same pile of great quarterbacks with great instincts, toughness, and just a baller instinct."
- "Both guys are capable of executing the offense at a high level," Diaz said. "With Morris, you just have so much experience and reps. I would say an offense takes on the personality of the quarterback. Can't be tough on offense, unless you're tough at quarterback."
- "As I mentioned, his toughness jumps off the tape. His ability to extend plays with his feet - it's a big-time problem for the defense, and that's why he's been such a part of their success that they've had this year."
Both Duke and Virginia enter this matchup with only one conference loss. The winner of this game will continue battling for an appearance in the ACC Championship game. Meanwhile, the loser of this contest will see its hopes of competing for a bid in the College Football Playoff slowly fade away.
