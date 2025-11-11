Top-100 ATH Lands Offer From Duke Football
Duke, who's coming off a dramatic 37-34 loss to UConn, has extended an offer to Brawley Tuitupou. The three-star athlete is a Top-100 ATH in the Class of 2027. He currently plays for Mountain View High School in Orem, UT.
Tuitupou, the No. 17 player in UT, received an offer despite the Blue Devils falling to the Huskies. With 17 current commitments in their Class of 2026, head coach Manny Diaz has a tough stretch to end this season.
No. 14 Virginia comes to town one week before Duke heads to North Carolina to play Bill Belichick. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels are no strangers to one another, and their rivalry goes beyond the basketball court. With three huge games coming up, Tuitupou will be keeping a close eye on the action as his recruitment begins to heat up.
Duke's Pursuit Of Brawley Tuitupou
At this stage, the Blue Devils are in no rush to go all-in on the No. 902 player. Tuitupou stands 6'4'' 175 pounds and is fielding offers from quite a few quality schools. While Duke doesn't have to compete against the likes of Alabama and Ohio State, Tuitupou is receiving interest from a school that could be in the College Football Playoffs.
South Florida still has a lot to prove in their final three games, but USF could be on its way to one of the final spots in the CFP. Tuitupou posted a list of interested schools back on Oct 11, with USF being one of them. Other than the Bulls, he has offers from Southern Virginia, SMU, Washington State, Missouri, Fresno State, and Kansas.
All-in-all, those are schools that Duke has a fair shot at competing against. Tuitupou's recruitment is far from over, though, and he has an extremely busy month of November. It's also worth noting that the Florida Gators extended an offer the same day that Duke did.
Things Beginning To Heat Up For Tuitupou
As of November 4, Tuitupou posted a graphic on social media that showed the five schools he will be visiting in November. His journey began on November 8 when he took a trip to USC for their win over Northwestern. Come November 15, he'll be heading to Tennessee.
The following week, Tuitupou makes his way to Oregon, another team that has a real shot of making the CFP. Kansas is his destination on November 28, and one day later, he'll end the month at USF. Knowing plenty more offers will be coming his way, the Blue Devils can't sit and wait when it comes to Tuitupou.
