What Jonathan Patke Had to Say About Duke's Defensive Woes
It has been well-documented that the Duke Blue Devils' defense has struggled the last two weeks, allowing the Clemson Tigers and Connecticut Huskies to move up and down the field on them throughout the course of each game.
While Duke's offense has shown it can carry the load, the defense has to step up significantly if the Blue Devils want to compete for anything worthwhile this season.
While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference, defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke went into depth about how the defense has to improve. He began discussing what he had seen on tape over the last two weeks.
Patke's Thoughts
- "Inconsistency. Our pass defense has to improve right now," Patke said. "We went into the last game against UCONN, and obviously, knew they wanted to run the outside zone stretch play, and felt like we handled that pretty well. We got them into some passing situations and let them off the hook. It comes back to our technique and fundamentals."
- "Just the joy and passion," Patke continued. "I don't know if our guys felt the pressure or the stress of the game, but that's on me and our staff to get these guys flying around, playing with a little bit more joy than they played with the other night."
Through the first two to three weeks of the season, Duke's defense struggled to stop opposing offenses and get off the field in key spots. Patke does not believe the defensive issues are the same as they were earlier in the season.
- "I don't know if [the issues] are the same," Patke said. "I felt like we were hitting our groove after those games. We were playing pretty well. There's still flashes of dominant football. You go back to the UCONN game, and we had two drives where we could have established [control of the game] and give the ball back to our offense. I don't think we ever established that."
- "Again, playing with an edge, understanding that [teams] are going to make plays," Patke continued. "Be able to play the next play. We talk a lot about that. We had two opportunities to get off the field, and we did not. That falls on me. We have to get better in our technique and fundamentals of stopping the pass right now."
Situationally, the Blue Devils have to be better defensively, and if that problem ends up being fixed, Duke has a legitimate chance in the ACC.
Stay up to date with all Duke athletic content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE