What Went Wrong for Duke in Loss to UConn
Saturday's loss to the Connecticut Huskies was a disappointing result for the Duke Blue Devils, who were aiming to build momentum off a program-altering win over the Clemson Tigers last week.
Unfortunately, Duke's shortcomings were magnified against an elite offense led by Joe Fagnano and Skyler Bell, who connected for two touchdowns.
Overall, it was a disappointing performance that led to a disheartening loss for the Blue Devils. Luckily for Duke, this defeat does not count towards its record in the ACC.
Now, let's take a look at why the Blue Devils failed to beat the Huskies in a 37-34 defeat on the road.
Losing the Turnover Battle
Heading into this contest, head coach Manny Diaz made it abundantly clear how impressive Connecticut's track record has been at taking care of the football this season.
- "The easy thing to think is, you're out of conference now against Connecticut," Diaz said. "You put the film on Connecticut; they jump off the tape. You look at the numbers for Connecticut, and it jumps off the sheet."
- "You talk about a team that has turned the ball over one time all season and is undefeated at home. They only have one loss at home over the last two years and are already bowl eligible. They have not lost a game in regulation this year and have beaten an ACC team (Boston College)."
With that being said, Duke coughed up the ball three times (Darian Mensah's two interceptions and one fumble), while the Huskies went unscathed in that department. When a team loses the turnover margin, it is far more likely to lose the game.
Defense's Inability to Get Off the Field
Duke's defense was stellar on third downs, limiting Connecticut to a 25% conversion rate (3-for-12), but once again, the struggles occurred on fourth downs.
The Huskies converted both of their fourth down situations, which was even more demoralizing on Connecticut's game-winning drive. A stop on that fourth down, and the Blue Devils most likely win the game, as Duke would have taken over possession with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Too often has the Blue Devils' defense forced pressure on its offense with no margin of error. In future games, especially against ACC opponents in the coming weeks, Duke's defensive unit has to improve in key spots late in games. Without that occurring, the ACC Championship game could slip away down the stretch.
