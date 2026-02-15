Duke Loses Out on top 2027 Quarterback Target

While Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff are looking to upgrade nearly every position in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle, the Blue Devils have recently been prioritizing quarterbacks.

Over the past few weeks, Duke has made significant progress with several talented 2027 quarterbacks, but unfortunately for the Blue Devils, one of their top targets announced his commitment to TCU on Saturday.

Blue Devils’ Quarterback Target Commits to TCU

On Feb. 14, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Brice McCurdy, a three-star quarterback from Robinson High School in Waco, Texas, had committed to TCU.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Brice McCurdy has Committed to TCU, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 205 QB from Waco, TX chose the Horned Frogs over Cincinnati and Baylor



“Finally home, GO FROGS 🐸”https://t.co/mST6MLskWg pic.twitter.com/JIax28MYDF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 14, 2026

Duke had been pursuing McCurdy for several months, first offering him in September 2025. The Blue Devils continued to make progress with him throughout the fall, and in February, the young quarterback named them as one of his final six schools, alongside TCU, Baylor, Arizona, UCF, and Cincinnati.

With McCurdy from Texas, it was always going to be hard for Diaz and company to pull him out of his home state. Although the Blue Devils made a strong push for him, he ultimately decided to continue his football career with the Horned Frogs.

Jan 8, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A TCU Horned Frogs helmet at the 2023 CFP National Championship head coaches press conference at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Losing out on McCurdy is a significant blow to Duke’s 2027 class, as he’s one of the nation’s most talented signal-callers. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 594 overall player nationally, the No. 38 quarterback, and the No. 81 prospect in Texas.

While McCurdy would’ve been an excellent and much-needed addition to the Blue Devils' 2027 class, the good news for Duke fans is that Diaz and his staff are firmly in the running for several other talented quarterbacks.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Where Does Duke Turn After Losing Out on McCurdy?

With McCurdy’s commitment to TCU, Duke will now have to pivot to another of its top quarterback targets in the 2027 class.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One of those options is Jamison Roberts, a three-star signal-caller from Saraland High School in Mobile, Alabama, who named Duke as one of his final eight schools earlier this week, along with Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa, Kentucky, Northwestern, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss.

Another of the Blue Devils’ top 2027 quarterback targets is Jake Nawrot, a three-star prospect from John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois, who recently named Duke as one of the schools currently standing out in his recruitment.

Diaz and his staff are prioritizing the quarterback position in the 2027 cycle and aiming to bring in at least one talented signal-caller. Although the Blue Devils missed out on McCurdy, they remain in the mix for several prospects.