Widespread Attack Propels Duke Basketball to Another Big Blowout
On Sunday afternoon, Kenny Blakeney, who led Howard to its first NCAA Tournament nods (2023, 2024) since he was a freshman guard on the 1992 Duke basketball national championship team, made his second appearance in as many days at his old stomping ground in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
This go-round, following some feel-good vibes at halfcourt with his former coach in the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, the test was far more daunting for the 53-year-old Washington, D.C., native and his bunch.
RELATED: Blue Devils Hosting Elite 2028 Small Forward for Brotherhood Run Finale
After guiding his unranked Bison (3-4, 0-0 Mid-Eastern) to an 80-70 neutral-court victory over fellow Blue Devil alum Greg Paulus and the unranked Niagara Purple Eagles (2-4, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic) on Saturday afternoon, Blakeney saw his squad fall to Jon Scheyer's No. 5 Blue Devils (7-0, 0-0 ACC), 93-56, to wrap up this year's Brotherhood Run.
Despite making only one trip to the charity stripe across the first 17 minutes of action, the Blue Devils enjoyed a 52-18 halftime advantage. They built that lead via lockdown defense, 34 points in the paint, ball protection, and a handful of momentum-securing threes, courtesy of sophomore guards Darren Harris and Isaiah Evans and a pair of rookie starters in forward Cameron Boozer and wing Dame Sarr.
Eight Blue Devils scored at least two points in the first half alone. Plus, by that juncture, eight Duke players had grabbed at least one rebound, and seven entered the break with at least one assist, having committed only four turnovers as a team.
By game's end, eight Blue Devil had tallied six points or more.
Cameron Boozer led the way with his fourth double-double this season, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in his 26 minutes on the floor.
Joining the projected one-and-done lottery pick as a double-digit scorer on Sunday were sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II (16 points, 8-for-9 shooting from the field, five boards, two blocks) and Isaiah Evans (11 points, four boards, two assists).
Duke basketball defeated Paulus and the Purple Eagles, 100-42, in the opening game of the Brotherhood Run on Friday night.
The Blue Devils will now gear up for three straight outings against ranked opponents. The potent collection battles the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks in Chicago's United Center at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (CBS), part of the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic, before hosting the defending national champion No. 10 Florida Gators in the ACC/SEC Challenge at 7:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 2 (ESPN) and traveling to face the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans on their home floor at noon ET on Dec. 6 (FOX).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE