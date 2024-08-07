2024 Aeneas Williams Award Preseason Watch List Announced
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, in collaboration with DraftHBCUPlayers and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, today unveiled the prestigious 2024 Aeneas Williams Award Preseason Watch List.
The announcement highlights 19 standout defensive backs from HBCUs at the Division I level, headlined by last year's winner, Howard defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr.
The Aeneas Williams Award is sponsored by the Chickasaw Nation and is the first of its kind dedicated exclusively to recognizing excellence in HBCU football. It is awarded to the top defensive back, who not only shows excellent on-field performance, but also embodies strong character and athletic prowess.
Below is the preseason watch list for the 2024 Aeneas Williams Award.
2024 Aeneas Williams Award Watch List
Devon Allen (Norfolk State, Sr.)
Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M, Sr.)
James Burgess (Alabama State, Sr.)
Darren Burton II (Hampton, Soph.)
Carlvainsky Decius (Morgan State, Sr.)
Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard, Gr.)
Calvin Henderson (Grambling State, Sr.)
Carson Hinton (Howard, Gr.)
Horacio Johnson (Southern, Sr.)
Terron Mallory (Norfolk State, Gr.)
Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, Gr.)
Emari Pait (Alabama A&M, Soph.)
Jason Prevard (Morgan State, Soph.)
Karon Prunty (North Carolina A&T, Sr.)
Canary Simmons (Texas Southern, Sr.)
Andrew Smith (Alcorn State, Sr.)
BJ Washington (Jackson State, Soph.)
Deco Wilson (Florida A&M, Gr.)
Important Dates To Know:
Aug. 7: Preseason Watch List Announced
Nov. 5: Semifinalists Announced
Dec. 3: Finalists Announced
Dec. 13: Winner Announced
Feb. 4, 2025: Award Banquet in Oklahoma City
For more details on the Aeneas Williams Award and to follow in-season updates, visit the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame website and follow the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award social media channels.