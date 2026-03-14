Multiple FCS Programs Make Strong Push For JUCO All-American RB Markellus Bass

Markellus Bass had an incredible 2025 for the Butler (KS) Community College Grizzlies. He led the nation in rushing with 1,237 yards and was named both a First Team NJCAA All-American andAll-KJCCC selection.

His recruitment has also seen a spike recently, as he has earned offers from Alabama A&M, Southern Utah, and Northern Arizona.

“The season was a blessing, and I am so thankful for the two years I had there at Butler and my success. Being a first-team All-American was one of my goals, along with getting over 1,000 yards,” Bass said.

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound Bass is rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports JUCO Composite. He is rated as the No. 64 nationally and is the No. 4 running back.

He will begin taking official visits soon, and the first stop on his list will be Flagstaff for a visit with the Lumberjacks on March 25. Bass received an offer from Northern Arizona on March 5, after he spoke with head coach Brian Wright and running backs coach Preston Mays.

“I was offered by Coach Wright following conversations on FaceTime with him and Coach Mays. It’s a great program with a good opportunity.”

Other Notable FCS Offers

Bass also has offers from Prairie View A&M, Tennessee-Martin, Bryant, Lamar, UTEP, Houston Christian, East Tennessee State, Southeast Missouri State, Campbell, Chicago State, Indiana State, and Alcorn State.

He received his latest offer from Alabama A&M on March 11 after he spoke with Director of Recruiting and Scouting Brad Ball and running back coach Jamaal Fobbs.

“I always have conversations with Coach Ball, whom I have been talking to for a while. He and Coach Fobbs have been doing a great job of keeping in touch with me and letting me know how serious they are about me.”

Bass also received an offer from Southern Utah on March 9 after he spoke with Thunderbirds head coach DeLane Fitzgerald.

“It was a great conversation with Coach Fitz! He was pretty much letting me know where I stand there and what type of program I would be walking into.”

Before those, he had picked up Alcorn State and Indiana State on February 11, with the first being from the Braves.

“Coach Busz (Running backs coach Ryan Busz) reached out and offered me. I have been talking with him since the end of my freshman year, so we have a really good relationship. Right now, the main thing is getting me to the spring game so I can go see them with my own two eyes.”

He added his offer from the Sycamores after he spoke with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach John Bear.

“Coach Bear and Coach Kirkwood (Former running backs coach Donnell Kirkwood) were both recruiting me hard, with Coach Kirkwood just getting there. Now that Kirkwood is moving on (To Minnesota), I’m getting to know the new coach and building a relationship with him.”

What Is Bass Looking For In A Program?

Bass already has an official visit scheduled with Northern Arizona, but he is waiting to hear back on dates for one at Alcorn State and Alabama A&M. However, no matter where he decides to commit and play football at the next level, the fit is going to play a significant role.

“The fit will really have to fit my style of play. As well as the opportunity to be able to come in and compete right away.”