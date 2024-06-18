2024 Tennessee Tech Football Preview
2023 Record: 3-7 (1-5 Big South-OVC)
Returning Starters: 12 (6 Off, 6 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 120
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 29
Returning All-Conference Players: Daniel Rickert (1st Team; DL), Tim Coutras (1st Team; DB), Hudson Tucker (2nd Team; DL), Aaron Swafford (2nd Team; LB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Sean Pozniak (Maine; OL), D.J. Linkins (New Hampshire; WR), Leon Franklin (Michigan; RB), Jordan Yates (Sam Houston State; WR), Jalin Shephard (Mississippi State; DB), Omari Philyaw (Appalachian State; DB), Kalvyn Crummie (Army; LB)
Tennessee Tech enters the 2024 season under new leadership after head coach Bobby Wilder was hired last December. The Golden Eagles parted ways with Dewayne Alexander after he failed to achieve a winning season in six years. Coach Wilder served as the head coach at Old Dominion from 2009-19 and had a record of 46-14 while Old Dominion played at the FCS level. An early win for Coach Wilder was that he was able to keep four defensive All-Conference players from leaving via the transfer portal.
Like many Big South- OVC teams in 2023, Tennessee Tech had a stout defense but struggled offensively. The Golden Eagles failed to find a reliable quarterback but eventually settled with freshman Jordyn Potts. Potts had an up-and-down season but showed some flashes of potential. Potts has all the physical tools but will need to be more consistent next season. He only completed 53% of his passes for 1,132 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions.
The Golden Eagles added an essential weapon in former New Hampshire wide receiver DJ Linkins this offseason. Linkins recorded 413 receiving yards as a sophomore last season. He will be joined by former Western Illinois wide receiver Jay Parker, who earned fourth-team All-MVFC honors in 2023. Tennessee Tech will have an extremely experienced offensive line as four players return that played over 400 snaps last season.
Tennessee Tech's identity will be on the defensive side of the ball next season. The Golden Eagles were a top-30 FCS defense last season and will return four All-Conference defensive players. Defensive ends Daniel Rickert and Hudson Tucker will headline the talented defense after combining for 23.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in 2023. Both players could be favorites to win the Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year award.
Linebacker Aaron Swafford and safety Tim Coutras will lead the back end of the defense. Both are rangy, high-energy players who are not afraid to be physical. Coutras led the conference with four interceptions, and Swafford led the team in tackles with 72 last season.
If Tennessee Tech is going to achieve its first winning season since 2011, it will be because Jordyn Potts realizes his potential, and the offense takes a big step forward. The defense should still be a top 30-40 unit in the FCS. If the offense does improve, then the Golden Eagles could realistically make a run for six or seven wins next season. Regardless, Tennessee Tech will be a fascinating team to watch in 2024.