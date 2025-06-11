2025 Big Sky Football Preview
There are plenty of interesting storylines that will headline the upcoming season in the Big Sky.
Montana State will look to win back-to-back Big Sky titles for the first time since winning three consecutive from 2010-12. Will Northern Arizona be able to build on the momentum from an unexpected run to the FCS Playoffs?
Can Montana rebound and make another run through the postseason? Is Sacramento State ready to make waves nationally after stealing headlines throughout the offseason? Or will the Hornets head to the FBS level before having a chance to make a run to the FCS Playoffs?
Players who played over 200 snaps last season were counted as returning significant contributors. An exception was made for starters who suffered injuries early in the season, who would have been major contributors if they were healthy. Snap counts were collected using data from Pro Football Focus.
Below is the full preview of the Big Sky ahead of the 2025 college football season, including key returners for each team and our official predicted order of finish.
Cal Poly
2024 Record: 3-8 (2-6 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 74th
Defensive YPP: 102nd
Projected SOS: 24th
Key Returners:
Bo Kelly (QB): 65.1% comp, 1,162 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 6 INTs
Zion Hall (RB): 256 rushing yards, 4.3 YPC, 1 rushing TD
Michael Briscoe (WR): 25 receptions, 538 receiving yards, 21.5 YPC, 4 receiving TDs
Mason Rivera (S): 82 tackles, 6 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 5 PBUs, 3 FFs
Ethan Rodriguez (DL): 26 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 5 QBHs, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (4)
- TE (0)
- OL (1)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (3)
- S (2)
- CB (4)
Notable Offseason Additions:
- Ty Dieffenbach (Pittsburgh, QB)
- Fidel Pitts (Old Dominion, WR)
- Keanon McNally (Old Dominion, OL)
Eastern Washington
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 19th
Defensive YPP: 126th
Projected SOS: 9th
Key Returners:
- Jared Taylor (QB): 74.5% comp, 320 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 708 rushing yards, 5.2 YPC, 10 rushing TDs
- Malik Dotson (RB): 85 carries, 505 rushing yards, 5.9 YPC, 4 rushing TDs
- Myles Mayovsky (LB): 42 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 PBUs
- McKel Broussard (S): 45 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBUs
- DaJean Wells (DB): 32 tackles, 0.5 TFLs, 12 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (4)
- TE (0)
- OL (1)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (2)
- S (2)
- CB (2)
Notable Additions:
- Amir Dendy (ETSU, RB)
- Drew Carlson (Washington State, WR)
- Kyle Stahlecker (Sacramento State, DT)
- Tyler Lepolo (Temple, LB)
- Read Sunn (Wyoming, LB)
Idaho
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 12th
Defensive YPP: 42nd
Projected SOS: 12th
Key Returners:
- Jack Wagner (QB): 54.6% comp, 1,389 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 5 INTs
- Nate Thomas (RB): 103 carries, 543 rushing yards, 5.3 YPC, 5 rushing TDs
- Elisha Cummings (RB): 97 carries, 523 rushing yards, 5.4 YPC, 1 rushing TD
- Isiah King (LB): 48 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 2 PBUs
- Zach Krotzer (DL): 40 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, 5 QBHs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (2)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (4)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (1)
- S (0)
- CB (0)
Notable Additions:
- Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (Montana State, WR)
- Josh Wood (Fresno State, QB)
- Nathan Pritchard (Washington State, OL)
- Donovan Parham (Mississippi Valley State, EDGE)
- Zach Wusstig (Portland State, S)
- Hysan Dalton (Furman, CB)
Idaho State
2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 28th
Defensive YPP: 118th
Projected SOS: 18th
Key Returners:
- Jordan Cooke (QB): 58.9% comp, 2,453 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, 13 INTs, 2 rushing TDs
*Statistics from the 2023 season, limited to one game last season due to injury*
- Dason Brooks (RB): 80 carries, 506 rushing yards, 6.3 YPC, 4 rushing TDs
- Ian Duarte (WR): 47 receptions, 504 receiving yards, 10.7 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Nathan Reynolds (LB): 92 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 PBUs, 2 FRs
- Janari Boone (S): 39 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FF, 1 FR
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (4)
- TE (0)
- OL (5)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (1)
- S (3)
- CB (1)
Notable Additions:
- Jonah Burton (Baylor, WR)
- Javoni Gardere (UTEP, WR)
- Cam'ron Willis (Davidson, LB)
- Bronson Childs (Weber State, DE)
- Gabe Tahir (Boise State, DB)
Montana
2024 Record: 9-5 (5-3 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 33rd
Defensive YPP: 55th
Projected SOS: 29th
Key Returners:
- Keali'i Ah Yat (QB): 59.3% comp, 1,121 passing yards, 7 passing TDs, 6 INTs, 7 rushing TDs
- Eli Gillman (RB): 167 carries, 1,104 rushing yards, 6.6 YPC, 15 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs
- Liam Brown (OL): 908 total snaps played, 3 sacks allowed, 27 QB pressures allowed
- TJ Rausch (S): 29 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 FF
- Caleb Otlewski (LB): 33 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (0)
- TE (1)
- OL (4)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (1)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Additions:
- Elijawah Tolbert (Eastern Illinois, LB)
- Michael Wortham (Eastern Washington, WR/AP)
- Josh Gale (UC Davis, TE)
- Peyton Wing (Portland State, LB)
- Jake Jensen (USC, QB)
- Blake Bohannon (Kennesaw State, WR)
- Solomon Tuilaupupu (USC, DE)
- Patrick Matan (NC State, OL)
- Micah Harper (BYU, S)
Montana State
2024 Record: 15-1 (8-0 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 2nd
Defensive YPP: 29th
Projected SOS: 3rd
Key Returners:
- Adam Jones (RB): 184 carries, 1,172 rushing yards, 6.4 YPC, 14 rushing TDs, 214 receiving yards
- Taco Dowler (WR): 38 receptions, 597 receiving yards, 15.7 YPC, 11 receiving TDs
- Neil Daly (LB): 51 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
- Kenneth Eiden IV (DE): 32 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 9 sacks, 5 QBHs, 1 FR
- Paul Brott (DL): 49 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 QBHs, 1 FF
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (2)
- WR (2)
- TE (2)
- OL (4)
- DT (3)
- EDGE (4)
- LB (2)
- S (2)
- CB (2)
Notable Additions:
- Justin Lamson (Stanford, QB)
- Chris Long (Rutgers, WR)
- Bryson Parker (Richmond, CB)
Northern Arizona
2024 Record: 8-5 (6-2 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 16th
Defensive YPP: 39th
Projected SOS: 14th
Key Returners:
- Ty Pennington (QB): 65.2% comp, 2,288 passing yards, 13 passing TDs, 2 INTs, 437 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs
- Seth Cromwell (RB): 125 carries, 681 rushing yards, 5.4 YPC, 9 rushing TDs
- Kolbe Katsis (WR): 35 receptions, 498 receiving yards, 14.2 YPC, 2 receiving TDs
- Ammon Allen (LB): 63 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 FR
- Micah Carreon (DL): 46 tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 QBHs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (2)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (2)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (2)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Additions:
- Terrance Caldwell (Weber State, OL)
- Cooper Sheehan (New Mexico State, OL)
- Tak Tateoka (St. Thomas, QB)
- Jaylan Wesley (Lindenwood, CB)
- Josh Hunter (San Diego State, DB)
Northern Colorado
2024 Record: 1-11 (1-7 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 119th
Defensive YPP: 121st
Projected SOS: 20th
Key Returners:
- Carver Cheeks (WR): 20 receptions, 355 receiving yards, 17.7 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Brayden Munroe (WR): 37 receptions, 447 receiving yards, 12.1 YPC, 3 receiving TDs
- Cam Chapa (DB): 83 tackles, 2 TFLs, 4 INTs
- Ezra Ekuban (DL): 18 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 FR
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (1)
- RB (1)
- WR (2)
- TE (1)
- OL (5)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (4)
- S (4)
- CB (4)
Notable Additions:
- Brandon Johnson (Arizona, RB)
- Mekhi Toms (Drake, DB)
Portland State
2024 Record: 3-8 (3-5 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 36th
Defensive YPP: 129th
Projected SOS: 8th
Key Returners:
- Delon Thompson (RB): 139 carries, 678 rushing yards, 4.9 YPC, 7 rushing TDs
- Branden Alvarez (WR): 36 receptions, 480 receiving yards, 13.3 YPC, 5 receiving TDs
- Isaiah Green (DB): 50 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBUs
- Spencer Elliott (DL): 17 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF
- Tanner Beaman (TE): 21 receptions, 257 receiving yards, 12.2 YPC, 1 receiving TD
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (3)
- TE (1)
- OL (3)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (3)
- LB (0)
- S (1)
- CB (1)
Notable Additions:
- Zachary Dodson-Greene (Montana State, WR)
- Tuaoa Tauili'ili (Idaho State, DE)
Sacramento State
2024 Record: 3-9 (1-7 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 55th
Defensive YPP: 97th
Projected SOS: 15th
Key Returners:
- Aidan Meek (OL): 866 total snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 11 QB pressures allowed
- Curron Borders (RB): 65 carries, 361 rushing yards, 5.6 YPC, 1 rushing TD
- Derek Houston (LB): 62 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 PBU
- Josh Cashiola (DL): 23 tackles, 5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 FFs
- Elias Mullican (DB): 28 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 3 PBUs
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (0)
- TE (0)
- OL (5)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (2)
- LB (1)
- S (2)
- CB (2)
Notable Additions:
- Jaden Rashada (Georgia, QB)
- Jamar Curtis (Sacramento State, RB)
- Savion Red (Nevada, RB)
- Gavin Thompson (Saint Francis, WR)
- Ricky Lee III (UAB, DB)
- Syncere Massey (Texas Southern, DL)
- Dean Abdullah (San Diego State, OL)
- Keith Conely (UNLV, LB)
- Jonathan Hammond (Pittsburgh, RB)
- Jordan Herman (Charlotte, OL)
- James Gillespie (Middle Tennessee State, DL)
- Jekob Jones (Cal Poly, LB)
UC Davis
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 9th
Defensive YPP: 38th
Projected SOS: 11th
Leading Returners:
- Samuel Gbatu Jr. (WR): 44 receptions, 779 receiving yards, 17.7 YPC, 7 receiving TDs
- Winston Williams (TE): 34 receptions, 265 receiving yards, 7.8 YPC, 6 receiving TDs
- Rex Connors (S): 115 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 6 PBUs
- Porter Connors (LB): 86 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 3 INTs, 1 FR
- Sam Goligoski (LB): 7 tackles, 5 TFLs, 5 sacks
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (1)
- TE (3)
- OL (4)
- DT (0)
- EDGE (0)
- LB (1)
- S (1)
- CB (0)
Notable Additions:
- Jacob Psyk (Harvard, DE)
- Khalani Riddick (SEMO, DB)
- Derrell Porter (Dartmouth, DT)
- Josiah Allen (UTEP, CB)
- Nate Rutchena (Cal, LB)
- Cole Barton (Boston College, S)
- Roice Cleeland (Washington, OL)
Weber State
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big Sky)
Offensive YPP: 46th
Defensive YPP: 76th
Projected SOS: 2nd
Leading Returners:
- Davion Godley (RB): 101 carries, 637 rushing yards, 6.2 YPC, 4 rushing TDs
- Jayleen Record (WR): 25 receptions, 312 receiving yards, 12.5 YPC, 5 receiving TDs
- Mayson Hitchens (LB): 56 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 PBUs
- Montae Pate (DB): 34 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBUs
- Gavin Ortega (OL): 888 total snaps played, 0 sacks allowed, 6 QB pressures
Returning Significant Contributors:
- QB (0)
- RB (1)
- WR (4)
- TE (1)
- OL (6)
- DT (1)
- EDGE (1)
- LB (4)
- S (4)
- CB (3)
Notable Additions:
- Cash McCollum (North Texas, QB)
- Jackson Gilkey (UTSA, QB)
- Zach Hrbacek (Sam Houston State, RB)
- Sione Hala (Boston College, LB)
- Sione Moa (BYU, LB)
Predicted Order Of Finish:
1. Montana State
T2. Montana
T2. Northern Arizona
4. Sacramento State
5. UC Davis
6. Idaho
7. Weber State
8. Eastern Washington
9. Idaho State
10. Cal Poly
11. Portland State
12. Northern Colorado
* Sacramento State will be removed if the Hornets receive approval to transition to the FBS level later this month.
Montana State appears to be the clear favorite to repeat, returning the second-most significant contributors in the conference. The Bobcats could be even better defensively this season, while still leaning on one of the deepest running back rooms in the nation offensively. Replacing Tommy Mellott will be a massive challenge, but this team has enough surrounding talent to help carry the offense while the new quarterback finds his rhythm in the system.
Despite this, don't sleep on Montana and Northern Arizona to make this race interesting. The Grizzlies have one of the most favorable schedules in the conference and reloaded defensively through the portal. The Lumberjacks will be led by one of the best quarterbacks in the FCS, Ty Pennington, who could have a breakout junior season.
Sacramento State, UC Davis, and Idaho are three interesting dark horse contenders. All experienced major turnover this offseason, but they have the talent to make a push for the postseason. The Aggies and Hornets signed two of the best transfer portal classes in the FCS, making them intriguing teams to watch. Idaho State and Eastern Washington will be dangerous offensively, but have not found the same success defensively to challenge the top teams in the Big Sky. - Zach McKinnell
Despite all the production Montana State loses, I still view the Bobcats as the favorite to repeat as Big Sky champions. Montana State returns nine offensive players and 13 defensive players who played at least 150 snaps in 2024, led by standouts Titan Fleischmann, Adam Jones, and Kenneth Eiden IV. The rest of the conference is separated into clear tiers.
Northern Arizona and Montana are in the next tier of contenders, with NAU having proven returning experience and the Grizzlies having the pedigree of being a yearly contender. UC Davis, Idaho, and Weber State all have questions at quarterback, but could make a push for a playoff spot. Idaho State and Eastern Washington will feature some of the best offenses in the FCS, but will need vast improvements defensively to make a push in the conference. - Timothy Rosario
