2025 FCS Football Central Freshman All-American Team

The fourth annual FCS Football Central Freshman All-American Team is here.

This team recognizes the best freshman players from across the subdivision. 62 players from 46 programs are recognized on this year's Freshman All-American team.

This year's team is headlined by Mercer quarterback Braden Atkinson, who was named the 2025 Jerry Rice Award winner on Dec. 3.

After becoming the first inaugural team to win nine games and finish undefeated at home, UTRGV led all teams with four selections, ranking just ahead of North Dakota State and Mercer with three selections.

Below are the best freshmen from across the FCS in 2025.

2025 FCS Freshman All-American Team

Offense:

QB - Braden Atkinson (Mercer)



QB - Caden Pinnick (UC Davis)

RB - Xai'Shaun Edwards (Houston Christian)



RB - Tre Page III (Tarleton State)



RB - Mitchell Summers (Sacred Heart)



RB - Nick Herman (Drake)



RB - Chase Bingmon (Prairie View A&M)

WR - Tony Diaz (UTRGV)



WR - Brooks Davis (Montana)



WR - Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State)



WR - Evan James (Furman)



WR - Rico Bond (Lindenwood)



WR - Owen Sweeney (VMI)



WR - Rashawn Cunningham (Charleston Southern)

TE - Reis Kessel (North Dakota State)



TE - Jeter Purdy (Northern Arizona)

OL - Shane Willenbring (South Dakota State)



OL - Gavin Marks (Mercer)



OL - Braden Zimmer (Montana State)



OL - Sawyer Prementine (Mercyhurst)



OL - Isaac Cariveau (North Dakota)



OL - Braden Smith (Tarleton State)



OL - Nick Hughes (UTRGV)



OL - Nate Tastad (North Dakota State)



OL - Brady Pickett (The Citadel)



OL - Colin Amick (Montana)



OL - Brian Williams Jr. (Jackson State)

Defense:

DL - Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)



DL - Zach Vanderpool (North Dakota State)



DL - Kobe McInnis (Mercer)



DL - Ka'Von Chisolm (South Carolina State)



DL - Justin Kruger (William & Mary)



DL - Evan Aubrey (Southeastern Louisiana)



DL - Dallin Havea (Utah Tech)

LB - Montreze Smith Jr. (Austin Peay)



LB - Jaiden Haygood (UTRGV)



LB - Dexter Niekamp (Illinois State)



LB - Ramere Davis (Northern Arizona)



LB - Anthony Feltrinelli (Valparaiso)



LB - Beckham Dee (Lafayette)

DB - Drew Cofield (UC Davis)



DB - Darius Malcolm Jr. (Wofford)



DB - Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)



DB - Carson Williams (Montana State)



DB - Chase Hatton (Marist)



DB - Grant Noland (North Dakota)



DB - Nick Yatsko (Indiana State)



DB - Anthony Hawkins (Villanova)



DB - Alijah Prosser (UTRGV)



DB - RJ Stewart (South Dakota)



DB - Caleb Ricks (Idaho)

Special Teams:

K - Nicholas Romero (Wagner)



K - Noah Piper (Yale)

P - Bobby Engstler (Florida A&M)



P - Lachie Pozzobon (Stephen F. Austin)

KR - Ryan Ricketti (Valparaiso)



KR - Sidney Webb (Morehead State)



KR - LaDamian McDowell (Lamar)

PR - Braden Reed (Villanova)



PR - Darriel Harper (Presbyterian)

AP - Christopher Bennett Jr. (Lindenwood)



AP - Cru Newman (Portland State)

Aaron Quinn (@AQUINN_DESIGN)

