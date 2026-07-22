The 2026 college football season is less than 30 days away and it's time to honor the best returning players in FCS football.

This year's All-American Team features 83 players representing 11 conferences and 40 schools. Montana State leads all teams with 10 selections, followed by UC Davis and South Dakota State with six selections each. Youngstown State, Montana, Illinois State, and Rhode Island each have 4 selections.

Nine players from last year's postseason first team return, including Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard, Montana running back Eli Gillman, Furman defensive end Joshua Stonking, and Yale safety Abu Kamara.

Below are the best players in FCS football entering the 2026 season.

2026 FCS Football Central Preseason All-American Team

First-Team Offense



QB - Beau Brungard (Youngstown State)

QB - Justin Lamson (Montana State)

RB - Eli Gillman (Montana)

RB - Adam Jones (Montana State)

RB - Luke Yoder (Lehigh)

WR - Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island)

WR - Samuel Gbatu Jr. (UC Davis)

WR - Taco Dowler (Montana State)

TE - Ryder Kurtz (Cornell)

OL - Desmeal Leigh (Youngstown State)

OL - Erik Gray (Stephen F. Austin)

OL - Landon Woodard (Illinois State)

OL - Joshua Sales Jr. (Austin Peay)

OL - Titan Fleischmann (Montana State)

OL - Quinten Christensen (South Dakota State)

First-Team Defense



DL - Joshua Stoneking (Furman)

DL - Lance Rucker (North Dakota)

DL - Michael Wells (Youngstown State)

DL - Camden Byrd (Richmond)

DL - Andrew Huff (Lamar)

LB - Tye Niekamp (Illinois State)

LB - Peyton Wing (Montana)

LB - Porter Connors (UC Davis)

LB - Rohan Davy (Rhode Island)

LB - Mikey D'Amato (Cal Poly)

LB - Jake Dalmado (Southeastern Louisiana)

DB - Abu Kamara (Yale)

DB - Caden Dowler (Montana State)

DB - Rex Connors (UC Davis)

DB - Damien Henderson (Harvard)

DB - Christopher Jean (Central Connecticut State)

DB - Ken Moore Jr. (Western Carolina)

DB - Dylan Rowsey (Murray State)

First-Team Special Teams



K - Luke Barnes (Elon)

P - Ben Shrewsbury (VMI)

KR - DeAndre Buchannon (Tarleton State)

PR - Bugs Mortimer (Stephen F. Austin)

AP - Ja'briel Mace (Villanova)

Second-Team Offense



QB - Keali'i Ah Yat (Montana)

QB - Devin Farrell (Rhode Island)

QB - Chris Parson (Austin Peay)

RB - Charles Pierre Jr. (South Dakota)

RB - Victor Dawson (Illinois State)

RB - Jordan Fisher (UC Davis)

WR - Sam Milligan (Bucknell)

WR - BJ Fleming (Tarleton State)

WR - Lofton O'Groske (South Dakota State)

WR - Brooks Davis (Montana)

WR - Chedon James (Idaho State)

TE - Winston Williams (UC Davis)

OL - Thomas O'Brien (Harvard)

OL - Stryker Rashid (Idaho State)

OL - Tre Alexander (Rhode Island)

OL - Aidan Palmer (Lehigh)

OL - Liam Becher (North Dakota)

OL - Braden Zimmer (Montana State)

OL - Cam Nolan (Holy Cross)

AP - MJ Flowers (Tennessee Tech)

Second-Team Defense



DL - Kaden Vig (North Dakota)

DL - Zac Crews (Montana State)

DL - Dawson Ripperda (South Dakota State)

DL - Chris Dixon (South Dakota)

DL - Logan Green (South Dakota State)

DL - Ike Odimegwu (Brown)

LB - Cole Taylor (Montana State)

LB - Cullen McShane (South Dakota State)

LB - Dexter Niekamp (Illinois State)

LB - Jordan Franklin (South Carolina State)

LB - Eli Ennis (Stephen F. Austin)

LB - Sean Line (Harvard)

DB - Tayden Gray (Montana State)

DB - Eric Zachery (Prairie View A&M)

DB - Jaylon Jenkins (Eastern Washington)

DB - Drew Cofield (UC Davis)

DB - Dev Holman (Youngstown State)

DB - Kam Sallis (Jackson State)

DB - Dillon Williams (Abilene Christian)

Second-Team Special Teams



K - Myles Sansted (Montana State)

P - Max Pelham (South Dakota State)

KR - Nehemiah Hixon (Alabama State)

PR - Elijah Kennedy (North Carolina A&T)

AP - Brayden Smith (Mercer)

AP - TJ Cadden (Bucknell)

Aaron Quinn (@AQUINN_DESIGN)

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