41 FCS Players Featured On 2027 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000

The East-West Shrine Bowl released its annual Shrine Bowl 1000, highlighting the Top 1,000 NFL Draft prospects ahead of the 2026 college football season. This year's Shrine Bowl 1000 featured 41 FCS prospects.

The Shrine Bowl 1000 includes prospects from all four levels of football, scouted by NFL and college personnel across the country. The 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for February 4, 2027, at 6 pm CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The MVFC leads all conferences with 14 selections, including four prospects from South Dakota State. The Big Sky followed closely behind with 12 selections, which featured four players from Montana State, which is tied with SDSU for the most players from an FCS program.

Below is a list of all the FCS prospects who were selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000.

Big Sky (12)

Mikey D'Amato (Cal Poly, LB)

Stryker Rashid (Idaho State, OT)

Dason Brooks (Idaho State, RB)

Eli Gillman (Montana, RB)

Titan Fleischmann (Montana State, OL)

Justin Lamson (Montana State, QB)

Caden Dowler (Montana State, S)

Taco Dowler (Montana State, WR)

Ty Pennington (Northern Arizona, QB)

Jack Ziebell (Northern Colorado, IOL)

Rex Connors (UC Davis, S)

Samuel Gbatu Jr. (UC Davis, WR)

CAA (1)

Marquis Buchanan (Rhode Island, WR)

Ivy League (6)

Ryder Kurtz (Cornell, TE)

Samuel Musungu (Cornell, WR)

Harrison Keith (Dartmouth, S)

Damien Henderson (Harvard, CB)

Spencer Doan (Harvard, OT)

Abu Kamara (Yale, S)

MVFC (14)

Tye Niekamp (Illinois State, LB)

Landon Woodard (Illinois State, IOL)

Victor Dawson (Illinois State, RB)

Lance Rucker (North Dakota, EDGE)

Liam Becher (North Dakota, IOL)

Trace Thaden (North Dakota, OT)

Charles Pierre Jr. (South Dakota, RB)

Quinten Christensen (South Dakota State, OT)

Maxwell Pelham (South Dakota State, P)

Chase Mason (South Dakota State, QB)

Grahm Goering (South Dakota State, WR)

Michael Wells (Youngstown State, EDGE)

Desmeal Leigh (Youngstown State, OT)

Beau Brungard (Youngstown State, QB)

Patriot League (3)

Cam Nolan (Holy Cross, IOL)

Luke Yoder (Lehigh, RB)

Ja'briel Mace (Villanova, RB)

SoCon (2)

Joshua Stoneking (Furman, EDGE)

Brayden Smith (Mercer, WR)

SWAC (2)

Cornelious Brown IV (Alabama A&M, QB)

Joanes Fortilien (Jackson State, WR)

UAC (1)

Joshua Sales Jr. (Austin Peay, OT)

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