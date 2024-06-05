2024 Eastern Washington Football Preview
2023 Record: 4-7 (3-5 Big Sky)
Returning Starters: 18 (9 Off, 9 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 56
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 119
Returning All-Conference Players: Efton Chism III (1st Team; WR), Michael Wortham (2nd Team; KR), Kekoa Visperas (Honorable Mention; QB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: McKel Broussard (UTEP; DB), Andy Cole (Valparaiso; WR), Anthony James (Washington; DL), Caleb Manson (Nevada; DL), Cole Pruett (Washington State; WR)
Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best enters the 2024 season with some pressure after back-to-back losing seasons. The Eagles won seven games combined over the past two seasons after winning seven or more games in all but one season from 2012-22.
Despite the recent struggles, Eastern Washington brings back a considerable amount of talent next season. The Eagles return 18 players who started at least one game in 2023. The offense will be led by All-American wide receiver Efton Chism III. He enters the season with 2,541 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns over his impressive career with the Eagles. Chism makes an art out of finiding ways to get open and attacking the football in tight spaces.
Eastern Washington also returns four starting offensive linemen, running back Tuna Altahir (984 rushing yards, 13 TDs) and wide receiver Nolan Ulm (1,046 receiving yards, 9 TDs). The development of quarterback Kekoa Visperas will be a massive factor in Eastern Washington's success next season.
Visperas showcased his upside last season but also experienced the growing pains of a first-year starting quarterback. He finished the season with 2,754 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns while throwing 10 interceptions. Seven of Visperas' interceptions came in the last four games, contributing to key losses against Portland State and Northern Arizona. Much of how this season goes will be determined by Visperas' development and if he can take the next step as a quarterback.
Defensive execution has been a constant discussion surrounding Eastern Washington's potential. The Eagles ranked No. 119 in yards per play allowed last season, which also ranked last in the Big Sky. Defensive end Brock Harrison, safety Kentrell Williams, and defensive tackle Matthew Brown lead an experienced defensive core that returns nine key players from last season's defensive rotation. Eastern Washington's rushing defense is one key area that must improve after allowing almost six yards per carry last season.
Eastern Washington will have no room for error due to a difficult conference schedule. The Eagles need to stack wins in their out-of-conference games before facing a gauntlet of four playoff teams and UC Davis in their first five conference games.