2024 Idaho State Football Preview
2023 Record: 3-8 (3-5 Big Sky)
Returning Starters: 18 (7 Off, 11 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 65
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 114
Returning All-Conference Players: Calvin Pitcher (2nd Team; DB), David Rowe (Honorable Mention; DL)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Justice Jackson (Eastern Washington; RB), Stryker Rashid (Utah Tech; OL), Jeff Weimer (UNLV; WR), Jake Hellmann (Utah State; OL), Maku Tu'Akoi (Utah State; DL), Jayden Davis (Central Michigan; DB), Brady Phillips (Air Force; OL), Hunter Roddy (Army; RB), Louie Cresto (Nevada; DL)
Idaho State improved from 1-10 to 3-8 in their first season under head coach Cody Hawkins. It was the best season for the Bengals since 2019. Offensively, the Bengals showed a lot of potential last season. Jordan Cooke and Hunter Hays split time at quarterback, combining to lead the No. 1 passing offense in the nation (330.1 YPG). Cooke led the team with 2,453 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. It remains to be seen if the Bengals will continue with a dual quarterback system or settle on a starter in 2024.
Regardless of who the Bengals start at quarterback, Idaho State's offense returns multiple key contributors from last season. Senior wide receiver Christian Frederickson returns after recording 791 receiving yards last season. Alfred Jordan is expected to take a larger role in the offense due to the departure of Chedon James and Cyrus Wallace.
Idaho State signed running back Justice Jackson from Eastern Washington, who is expected to be an immediate contributor. Jackson rushed for 493 yards and five touchdowns in a backup role last season. Senior center Alex Ramirez and sophomore guard Jaedon Garcia will lead the offensive line unit after playing over 800 snaps last season.
Idaho State's defense struggled last season as the Bengals ranked No. 121 nationally in total defense. The Bengals will bring back 11 players from the starting rotation on defense. Despite the returning experience, Idaho State will need to improve at all three levels defensively, or it could be another long season for the Bengals. Defensive lineman David Rowe was one of the top-graded defensive tackles by Pro Football Focus and is expected to help solidify the interior of the defense.
Idaho State has not appeared in the FCS Playoffs since 1983. The Bengals open the season against Oregon State but will have two key out-of-conference games against North Dakota and Southern Utah. To build momentum ahead of conference play, Idaho State must win at least one of those two games.