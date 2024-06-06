2024 Idaho Football Preview
2023 Record: 9-4 (6-2 Big Sky)
Returning Starters: 14 (5 Off, 9 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 14
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 27
Returning All-Conference Players: Ayden Knapik (Honorable Mention; OL), Keyshawn James-Newby (Honorable Mention; DL), Dallas Afalava (Honorable Mention; DL), Tommy McCormick (Honorable Mention; DB), Abraham Williams (1st Team; KR)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Abraham Williams (Weber State; CB/KR), Corry Thomas (Northern Iowa; CB), KJ Trujillo (North Alabama; DB), Nate Thomas (South Dakota; RB), Orion Peters (Washington State; WR)
While the 2023 season ended in disappointment for the Vandals with a 30-22 quarterfinal loss to UAlbany, a broader view brings optimism to Idaho fans about the trajectory of this program under head coach Jason Eck. In both seasons under Eck, the Vandals have taken massive steps forward, and expect the trend to continue next season.
The biggest challenge that awaits Idaho in 2024 is replacing the talent that entered the transfer portal this offseason. Idaho lost All-American wide receiver Hayden Hatten and All-Big Sky wide receiver Jermaine Jackson to the NFL. The Vandals also lost seven starters to the transfer portal. This includes quarterback Gevani McCoy to Oregon State, running back Anthony Woods to Utah, cornerback Marcus Harris to Cal, and cornerback Ormanie Arnold to Cincinnati.
The biggest testament to the state of Idaho's program, despite all of the losses, is that the Vandals should expect to still be one of the top teams in the conference next season. The defense can potentially be one of the best in the nation. The defensive line returns eight players with at least 100 snaps of experience, including freshman All-American Dallas Afalava. The Vandals are deep in the secondary, with Tommy McCormick (2X All-Big Sky Selection), Kyrin Beachem, and Dwayne McDougle all returning next season. The Vandals were successful in the portal and added three starting cornerbacks, including Corry Thomas, who started 11 games at Northern Iowa last season.
Quarterback will be one of the biggest question marks for Idaho’s offense in 2024. The keys to the offense will be turned over to Jack Layne. Layne started one game last season against Idaho State and completed 20-of-26 passes for 275 passing yards and six touchdowns. He showed plenty of potential and could pick up where Gevani McCoy left off for the Vandals.
The next major question is how Idaho will look to replace Hayden Hatten. The No. 1 option on the outside is projected to be wide receiver Jordan Dwyer who had 328 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Tight ends Alex Moore and Mason Mini are other receiving threats in an offense that may utilize two tight end sets more frequently. Idaho has also reloaded the running back room after signing former South Dakota running back Nate Thomas and Elisha Cummings returns after totaling 708 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in 2022.
Offensive line development might be the biggest determining factor in Idaho's ability to compete for the Big Sky next season. The offensive line struggled last season as the Vandals ranked near the bottom of the FCS in pressure allowed. The unit will be led by All-Big Sky honorable mention Ayden Knapik.