2024 Portland State Football Preview
2023 Record: 5-6 (4-4 Big Sky)
Returning Starters: 14 (5 Off, 9 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 31
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 109
Returning All-Conference Players: Quincy Craig (Honorable Mention; AP)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Gavin Miller (Brown; OL), Branden Alvarez (San Jose State; WR), Jordan Allen (San Jose State; LB), Sosefo Moeaki (Nevada; DL), William Haskell (Washington; QB)
Portland State finished below .500 for the eighth consecutive season under head coach Bruce Barnum. The Vikings showed promise throughout the season, but a lack of consistency prevented the program from competing for the first FCS Playoff appearance since 2015.
The Vikings have laid the foundation on the offensive side of the ball, led by returning quarterback Dante Chachere. Portland State ranked No. 2 in the Big Sky for scoring offense (33.8 PPG) and rushing offense (224 YPG) last season. Chachere has continued to improve over his first two seasons as the starter and is primed for a breakout season in 2024. He led the Vikings with 1,573 passing yards, 629 rushing yards, and 26 total touchdowns.
Offensively, Portland State returns one of the most versatile athletes in the country, Quincy Craig. As a true freshman, Craig made an immediate impact for the Vikings, rushing for 410 yards and three touchdowns in only six games before a season-ending injury. He also can be a dangerous receiving threat, recording 207 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The biggest question mark offensively for this team will be at wide receiver. Craig is the only returning player with over 200 yards receiving last season. The Vikings must rely on new additions, such as San Jose State transfer Brandon Alvarez.
Defensively, Portland State struggled as the Vikings ranked in the bottom half of the Big Sky in most major statistical categories. The Vikings return nine starters from last season's defense, including Freshman All-American linebacker Michael Montgomery. Defensive back Tyreese Shakir will lead an experienced secondary that returns four out of five starters from last season. Shakir and safety Michael Hurst combined for 104 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one interception, and seven pass breakups in 2024.
Portland State ranked last in the Big Sky and No. 116 nationally with only 10 sacks last season. The Vikings return three starters from last season's defensive line but will need to generate a consistent pass rush to be a real contender in the conference. The defensive front was extremely young last season, as eight freshmen saw significant playing time for the Vikings. Defensive ends Jayden House and Elijah Eason are two young players that could have breakout seasons in 2024.
Portland State has the pieces to potentially emerge as a sleeper in the Big Sky next season, but the road will not be easy. In the first five games, the Vikings face two FBS programs, two FCS Playoff teams (Chattanooga & South Dakota), and a tough road matchup against Weber State. Following a brutal opening stretch, Portland State has matchups against UC Davis, Montana State, Sacramento State, Idaho, and Montana.