2024 Weber State Football Preview
2023 Record: 6-5 (4-4 Big Sky)
Returning Starters: 11 (5 Off, 6 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 95
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 37
Returning All-Conference Players: Brayden Wilson (2nd Team; DL)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Terrance Caldwell (Cornell; OL), Tyler Chen (Utah Tech; OL), Noah Bennee (Utah; TE), AJ Jayroe (Louisiana; WR), Dijon Jennings (Akron; QB)
Offensive inconsistency plagued Weber State in the first season under head coach Mickey Mental. The Wildcats ranked No. 95 nationally and No. 11 in the Big Sky in total offense (307.4 YPG) last season. After a 2-0 start to the season, Weber State lost five of the next six games as the offense struggled.
The bright spot entering 2024 is that Weber State found its offensive identity late last season. It started with true freshman Richie Munoz, who started the final five games of the season. He completed 61% of his passes for 1,054 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only one interception. Munoz will lead the Weber State offense next season and showed his full potential in a massive upset win over Idaho.
Munoz will have plenty of weapons to utilize next season, further enhancing his potential in 2024. Wide receivers Jacob Sharp, Tajon Evans, and Jayleen Record all return next season. Sharp led the Wildcats with five receiving touchdowns and ranked second on the team with 382 receiving yards last season. Damon Bankston will step into the starting running back role after rushing for 388 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Due to the offensive struggles, Weber State's defense carried the Wildcats for most of last season. The Wildcats ranked No. 4 in the Big Sky in scoring defense and No. 5 in total defense. However, multiple question marks remain entering next season due to some major losses, including All-American linebacker Winston Reid and All-American Maxwell Anderson.
The defensive front will be led by All-Big Sky defensive Brayden Wilson, who led the Wildcats with 16.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Defensive end Keahnist Thompson and defensive tackle Matt Herron are two names to watch as potential breakout candidates for the Wildcats. Jalon Rock will be the leader of the defensive backfield after being one of the highest-graded cornerbacks in the Big Sky last season.