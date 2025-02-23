Fcs Football Central

2025 Eastern Washington Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Aaron Best (9th Season, 52-40)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2021

Eastern Washington's schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS game against Boise State, and eight Big Sky conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Eastern Washington is below.

2025 Eastern Washington Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Incarnate Word

Sep. 6: at Boise State

Sep. 13: at Northern Iowa

Sep. 20: Western Illinois

Sep. 27: at Montana State

Oct. 4: Portland State

Oct. 11: Bye Week

Oct. 18: Idaho

Oct. 25: at Weber State

Nov. 1: Sacramento State

Nov. 8: at Montana

Nov. 15: Northern Colorado

Nov. 22: at Cal Poly

* Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky