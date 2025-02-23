2025 Eastern Washington Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Aaron Best (9th Season, 52-40)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2021
Eastern Washington's schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, an FBS game against Boise State, and eight Big Sky conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Eastern Washington is below.
2025 Eastern Washington Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Incarnate Word
Sep. 6: at Boise State
Sep. 13: at Northern Iowa
Sep. 20: Western Illinois
Sep. 27: at Montana State
Oct. 4: Portland State
Oct. 11: Bye Week
Oct. 18: Idaho
Oct. 25: at Weber State
Nov. 1: Sacramento State
Nov. 8: at Montana
Nov. 15: Northern Colorado
Nov. 22: at Cal Poly
* Italics indicate conference matchups
