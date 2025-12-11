2025 FCS Playoffs: Positional Rankings For Every Quarterfinal Team

Only eight teams remain in the chase for the FCS national championship. The field is set for this week's quarterfinals, kicking off on Friday night in Bozeman.

As everyone, including us, is releasing in-depth previews of each game, I wanted to take a look at positional rankings for every team remaining in the 2025 FCS Playoffs. There are a ton of great players on every team, making this subjective and based on my personal opinion.

Below are position-by-position rankings for all eight teams remaining in the FCS Playoffs, along with some analysis explaining my thought process for each position.

Quarterbacks:

1. Justin Lamson (Montana State)



2. Keali'i Ah Yat (Montana)



3. Aidan Bouman (South Dakota)



4. Victor Gabalis (Tarleton State)



5. Caden Pinnick (UC Davis)



6. Sam Vidlak (Stephen F. Austin)



7. Tommy Rittenhouse (Illinois State)



8. Pat McQuaide (Villanova)

This may have been the most difficult position group to rank. It's probably unfair to all of these guys, who have all been spectacular this season. The fact that Villanova's Pat McQuaide is last shows how impressive this group has really been. McQuaide has had his best season and has one of the lowest INT rates among the remaining quarterbacks.

Tommy Rittenhouse is coming off a gusty performance in an upset over North Dakota State, while Sam Vidlak just had his best game of the season against Abilene Christian. UC Davis quarterback Caden Pinnick may be the most dangerous dual-threat in the postseason. None of these guys made the Top 4, which is another example of how good this group has played.

In the Top 4, all of these players have very different skill sets, making this a difficult exercise. Gabalis and Bouman are veteran leaders with big, strong arms. Ah Yat is playing at an elite level right now, helping Montana score 50 points on a talented South Dakota State defense last weekend. The way he has been able to create space and time in the pocket, allowing him to make throws all over the field with different arm angles, has been a game-changer.

Despite this, I still have Montana State's Justin Lamson as the No. 1 quarterback here. He's the guy I trust the most in the big game. The difference really came down to the Brawl of the Wild, where he outplayed Ah Yat on the road in one of the biggest games of the season. I trust his combination of decision-making, intermediate accuracy, and dual-threat ability the most.

Running Backs:

1. Montana



2. Montana State



3. South Dakota



4. Tarleton State



5. Villanova



6. UC Davis



7. Illinois State



8. Stephen F. Austin

Eli Gillman gives Montana the No. 1 spot here. I believe Gillman is the best all-around running back in the country, possessing every trait you want in a No. 1 running back. He's posted nearly 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns despite only having 20 or more carries in three of Montana's 13 games. Right behind him, the duo of Julius Davis and Adam Jones at Montana State takes the No. 2 spot.

South Dakota features a workhorse in L.J. Phillips Jr., who has been one of the breakout stars at the FCS level. Don't sleep on Tarleton State's Tylan Hines, who may be a bit underrated due to missing most of the season with an injury. His vision and elusiveness make him dangerous, as he has rushed for 100 or more yards in two of the past three games.

Montana Grizzlies running back Eli Gillman (10) | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends:

1. Montana



2. Stephen F. Austin



3. Tarleton State



4. Illinois State



5. UC Davis



6. South Dakota



7. Montana State



8. Villanova

I love everything about this Montana wide receiver room. The Griz have four legit options in Michael Wortham, Brooks Davis, Drew Deck, and Blake Bohannon. Stephen F. Austin is at No. 2; a lot of that has to do with Kylon Harris, who is an elite playmaker for the Lumberjacks. Tarleton State has a host of talented playmakers, but Cody Jackson's health is worth monitoring.

Illinois State may have the most underrated wide receiver room here. It's led by All-American Daniel Sobkowicz, but don't overlook Dylan Lord and Luke Mailander, who have come on strong late this season. I really like Samuel Gbatu Jr., Larenzo Fenner, and Taco Dowler as individual players, but the depth of those rooms is not quite the same as the top half of the rankings.

Offensive Line:

1. Montana State



2. South Dakota



3. Tarleton State



4. Montana



5. Illinois State



6. Villanova



7. UC Davis



8. Stephen F. Austin

There shouldn't be any surprises here. Montana State and South Dakota have outstanding offensive lines that have played a key role in each team's offensive success. The Bobcats' unit features four players who were at least an All-Big Sky honorable mention, along with a Freshman All-American offensive tackle in Braden Zimmer. Tarleton State and Illinois State have underrated units that have excelled in pass protection.

Defensive Line:

1. Montana State



2. Illinois State



3. Tarleton State



4. Stephen F. Austin



5. Villanova



6. Montana



7. South Dakota



8. UC Davis

First of all, it's important to note that there isn't much separation among these eight units. None of them has been consistently dominant, but they have all been solid through the entire season. The difference between No. 1 and No. 8 is not very big. There is nothing flashy about Montana State's unit, but the Bobcats have been solid against the run, while generating sacks or negative plays in key moments. The Bobcats' depth also sets this unit apart, giving them a slight edge.

Illinois State's defensive line was absolutely dominant the past two games, particularly against NDSU last weekend. Garret Steffen and Jake Anderson are a nightmare to handle, creating havoc in 1-on-1 matchups. Tarleton State has a ton of depth and talent, but lacks the consistency of Montana State's defensive line. Brandon Tolvert and Yasir Holmes are the unquestioned leaders for the Texans.

Stephen F. Austin may have the best statistical defensive line in the country, especially against the run and in generating pressure. The Lumberjacks are athletic with excellent size, but have not been tested like some of the units ahead of them.

Linebackers:

1. Stephen F. Austin



2. Villanova



3. Illinois State



4. Montana



5. Tarleton State



6. UC Davis



7. Montana State



8. South Dakota

Stephen F. Austin's linebackers have been outstanding all season. They are extremely versatile and can stop the run, rush the passer, and make plays in coverage. Jaydon Southard leads the group with 116 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. For Villanova, it's all about Shane Hartzell and Richie Kimmel, who have wrecked opposing offenses in the Wildcats' versatile 3-3-5 system.

Illinois State is led by one of the best all-around defensive players in the FCS in Tye Niekamp. The Redbirds have plenty of depth behind Niekamp with several players performing at a high level in recent weeks. Montana's Peyton Wing and Solomon Tuliaupupu can torture offensive linemen and quarterbacks with their blitzing. Both can use a combination of brute strength and quickness to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable.

Villanova linebacker Shane Hartzell (31) tackles Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton (10) | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks:

1. Stephen F. Austin



2. Montana State



3. Montana



4. South Dakota



5. Illinois State



6. Tarleton State



7. UC Davis



8. Villanova

Stephen F. Austin has two of the best cornerbacks in the country in Charles Demmings and Jalen Mayo. Montana State has a deep group of young corners who have been incredible, leading one of the top passing defenses in the country. Jhase McMillan, Carson Williams, Seth Johnson, and Takhari Carr are all key contributors to watch on Friday night.

Montana's secondary is very aggressive, but has the perfect players for the scheme in Kenzel Lawler and Micah Harper at nickel. With Kyon Loud's return, the Griz have three very physical, talented cornerbacks who are going to challenge every throw. South Dakota's Mikey Munn has been one of the best corners in the country. He had two interceptions last weekend, but he has a tough matchup this weekend against Montana's wide receivers.

Safeties:

1. Montana State



2. Montana



3. South Dakota



4. Tarleton State



5. UC Davis



6. Illinois State



7. Stephen F. Austin



8. Villanova

Has Caden Dowler surpassed his brother, Taco, for notoriety in Bozeman? Regardless, Dowler has been the anchor of one of the best secondaries in the country. He's a special player with a knack for the ball, but don't sleep on Tayden Gray either. On a defense that had to replace a ton of talent, TJ Rausch helped hold it together for the Griz, stepping into a leadership role.

Roman Tillmon and DeJuan Lewis both excel in a deep safety role for South Dakota. You can also count on them to step into the box and make physical tackles in space. Tarleton State plays a ton of different guys in a hybrid safety role. This group has a ton of experience and talent, playing a key role in Tarleton State's run to the quarterfinals. Khalani Riddick has been great for the Aggies, helping UC Davis overcome a ton of injuries throughout the season. Don't overlook how good that unit can be.

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.