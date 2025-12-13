2025 FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinals Scoreboard

The 2025 FCS Playoffs continued this weekend with four quarterfinal games. The winner of each matchup will advance to the semifinals. Those official matchups are also listed below.

Below are the results from all of the quarterfinal games of the 2025 FCS Playoffs.

2025 FCS Playoffs Scoreboard (Quarterfinals)

No. 2 Montana State 44, No. 7 Stephen F. Austin 28

No. 3 Montana 52, No. 11 South Dakota 22

No. 12 Villanova 26, No. 4 Tarleton State 21

Illinois State at No. 8 UC Davis (In progress)

Updated Semifinal Matchups:

No. 3 Montana at No. 2 Montana State (Dec. 20 - 3 pm CT, ABC)

No. 11 Villanova vs Winner of UC Davis/Illinois State (Dec 20 - 6:30 pm CT, ESPN2)

2025 FCS Playoff Schedule:

First Round: Nov. 29



Second Round: Dec. 6



Quarterfinals: Dec. 12-13



Semifinals: Dec. 20



FCS National Championship: Jan. 5, 2026 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

