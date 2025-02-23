2025 Idaho Football Schedule
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Thomas Ford (1st Season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Idaho's schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, two FBS matchups against Washington State and San Jose State, and eight Big Sky conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Idaho is below.
2025 Idaho Football Schedule
Aug 30: at Washington State
Sep. 6: St. Thomas
Sep. 13: Utah Tech
Sep. 20: at San Jose State
Sep. 27: at Montana
Oct. 4: Bye Week
Oct. 11: Northern Colorado
Oct. 18: at Eastern Washington
Oct. 25: Portland State
Nov. 1: at Northern Arizona
Nov. 8: UC Davis
Nov. 15: at Sacramento State
Nov. 22: Idaho State
*Italics indicate conference matchups
