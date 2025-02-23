Fcs Football Central

2025 Idaho Football Schedule

2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Thomas Ford (1st Season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Idaho's schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, two FBS matchups against Washington State and San Jose State, and eight Big Sky conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Idaho is below.

Aug 30: at Washington State

Sep. 6: St. Thomas

Sep. 13: Utah Tech

Sep. 20: at San Jose State

Sep. 27: at Montana

Oct. 4: Bye Week

Oct. 11: Northern Colorado

Oct. 18: at Eastern Washington

Oct. 25: Portland State

Nov. 1: at Northern Arizona

Nov. 8: UC Davis

Nov. 15: at Sacramento State

Nov. 22: Idaho State

*Italics indicate conference matchups

