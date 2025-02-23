Fcs Football Central

2025 Idaho State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Idaho State quarterbacks Jordan Cooke (1) and Hunter Hays (7)
Idaho State quarterbacks Jordan Cooke (1) and Hunter Hays (7) / Idaho State Athletics
In this story:

2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Cody Hawkins (3rd Season, 8-15)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 1983

Idaho State's schedule features one FCS out-of-conference game, one non-Division I opponent, two FBS games against New Mexico and UNLV, and eight Big Sky conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Idaho State is below.

2025 Idaho State Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Southern Utah

Sep. 6: at New Mexico

Sep. 13: at UNLV

Sep. 20: Lincoln (CA)

Sep. 27: at Northern Colorado

Oct. 4: Montana

Oct. 11: at Montana State

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: Northern Arizona

Nov. 1: at UC Davis

Nov. 8: Cal Poly

Nov. 15: Weber State

Nov. 22: at Idaho

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky