2024 Record: 5-7 (3-5 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Cody Hawkins (3rd Season, 8-15)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 1983
Idaho State's schedule features one FCS out-of-conference game, one non-Division I opponent, two FBS games against New Mexico and UNLV, and eight Big Sky conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Idaho State is below.
2025 Idaho State Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at Southern Utah
Sep. 6: at New Mexico
Sep. 13: at UNLV
Sep. 20: Lincoln (CA)
Sep. 27: at Northern Colorado
Oct. 4: Montana
Oct. 11: at Montana State
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: Northern Arizona
Nov. 1: at UC Davis
Nov. 8: Cal Poly
Nov. 15: Weber State
Nov. 22: at Idaho
*Italics indicate conference matchups
