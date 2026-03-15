Inside Northern Iowa's Junior Day Through the Eyes of Recruits

Northern Iowa hosted its latest Junior Day on Thursday afternoon, with plenty of recruits making their way to Cedar Falls and receiving an offer.

FCS Football Central caught up with some of those in attendance to recap their experience, meeting with the coaching staff, and get their thoughts on the Panthers.

Cornell Bass | 2027 | EDGE | 6'4" 250 lbs | Lockport High School | Lockport, IL

Bass received his first Division I offer from the Panthers after meeting with defensive line coach Christian Nussbaum.

“I received my offer after a great conversation with Coach Nussbaum. We talked about more personal things and really connected. I’m super pumped about the opportunity, and I really like the program, especially the coaching staff. The culture and environment really stood out to me, and I respect how they run things there. Overall, the program is fantastic in my eyes,” Bass said.

He also has offers from Division II Minnesota State and Bemidji State, and holds interest from Illinois State, South Dakota State, and Western Illinois.

Matt Popp | 2027 | OT | 6'6" 300 lbs | Lakeville North High School | Lakeville, MN

Popp also received his first Division I offer from the Panthers on Thursday after he spoke with offensive line coach Rick Nelson.

“We were watching the team workout, and Coach Nelson pulled me aside and informed me that they were going to offer me. We had a great conversation about character development, which was a lot of good stuff. I also connected with Coach Ostroski (Assistant offensive line coach Jax Ostroski). I think the program has a really solid culture and a bright future,” Popp said.

He has an offer from Division II Augustana and is hearing from South Dakota State, South Dakota, North Dakota State, St. Thomas, Western Michigan, and Dartmouth.

Rowan Doak | 2027 | ATH | 6'5" 205 lbs | Ankeny High School | Ankeny, IA

Doak is a Panther legacy, whose dad, Ryan Doak, played safety from 1997 to 2001, and is the all-time leader in total tackles with 453, and was an All-American in 2000.

He received his offer after meeting with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Al Smith. “I was pulled away from the small group by Coach Smith, along with my father. He ran through the details of what receiving the offer means, as far as the timeline, how many offers are given out, and how many commitments they are looking for. This Junior Day went well, compared to some similar events I’ve attended, which I think was simply because there were fewer families, so it felt more personalized,” Doak said.

“A highlight for me was getting to hear from the current players and getting to ask them questions, as well as watching the team lift towards the end of the day. I think very highly of their football program. They’ll admit they’re coming off a tough season, but with a new strength coach and the new staff’s second year, I bet they’re on the come-up. The program also means a lot to me.”

Doak has offers from Division II Missouri Western State and Washburn, and has been in contact with South Dakota State, Minnesota, St. Thomas, and Missouri State.

After an amazing junior day and conversation with @UNI_CoachSmith and @_CoachSantana_ I am extremely blessed to announce that I’ve received a D1 offer from the University of Northern Iowa. Go Panthers!! @UNIFootball @tstepsis @coachricknelson @jeffbauer2 @Todd_McGhghy pic.twitter.com/ziAOEkq5Gs — Rowan Doak (@DoakRowan80228) March 10, 2026

Andrew McGee | 2027 | LB | 6'3" 223 lbs | Shakopee High School | Shakopee, MN

McGee, who has offers from North Dakota, South Dakota, and Central Michigan, received his latest offer from Northern Iowa after he also met with Al Smith.

“Coach Smith pulled me into his office and told me about how they saw me fitting into their program as a linebacker. The visit was great, it was very well organized, and it gave me a lot of good information about what they are trying to accomplish as a program, as well as telling me their plan to achieve those goals,” McGee said.

“I have a lot of respect for their program, especially after today. Just knowing that their main goal is to not only develop great athletes and football players, but also great young men. That is something that I will continue to value as recruiting continues for me.”

McGee was a South Metro All-District selection last season after posting 80 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, and 1 fumble recovery.

Bennett Stecker | 2027 | TE | 6'5" 202 lbs | Spirit Lake High School | Spirit Lake, IA

Stecker has offers from North Dakota, Liberty, and Western Michigan. He received his offer after he spoke with offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Nate Thompson.

“Coach Thompson offered me, and he was very excited, just as I was when he told me about it. Junior Day was great! The second I got there, the coaches were talking with me and introducing themselves. I love what Coach Jones (Head Football Athletic Performance coach Jeff Jones) had to say about improving and the goals he and Coach Stepsis (Head coach Todd Stepsis) have for the program,” Stecker said.

“I like what Coach Stepsis is doing and how all the players think very highly of him, and how they are changing the atmosphere at UNI, which is pretty cool to see. I can’t wait to see what’s to come for them.”

Stecker is hearing from North Dakota, Air Force, Western Michigan, Liberty, Minnesota, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, South Dakota, and Iowa State. His brother Ethan is a linebacker for the Cyclones, while his other brother Dylan is a wide receiver at Iowa.

After an amazing conversation with @CoachNThompson and @tstepsis I am grateful to receive an offer from The University of Northern Iowa!! Go Panthers!@UNIFootball pic.twitter.com/TCnnKX9mC6 — Bennett Stecker (@BennettStecker) March 12, 2026

Kobe Allen | 2027 | DB | 5'11" 170 lbs | Lincoln North Star High School | Lincoln, NE

Allen received his offer after speaking with cornerbacks coach Kevin Hodges. “Coach Hodges had watched my film and then invited me to Junior Day. He pulled me to the side at the end of the visit and told me he wanted to offer me a scholarship. We talked about the commitment process and what that would look like. I also connected with Coach Hupke (Safeties coach Sean Hupke) and had good conversations with Coach Stepsis as well,” Allen said.

“What stood out the most about this junior day compared to others that I have been to is that there were significantly fewer kids. They really gave us the attention, and we were really able to get to know and connect with all of the coaching staff. It was very personable. I also liked what the players had to say during the player panel, and they all seemed really bought in. They talk a lot about the mental side of the game as well.”

In only 7 games, Allen posted 41 tackles, 3 TFLs, 4 INTs, 5 PBUs, and 1 forced fumble. He also added 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns at wide receiver last season.

Allen, who also has an offer from Dartmouth, has been hearing from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Iowa State, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

Blake Loughlin | 2027 | LB | 6'3" 210 lbs | Shakopee High School | Shakopee, NE

Loughlin has offers from North Dakota State, Yale, South Dakota, Cornell, and Central Michigan. He added his latest when he met with Al Smith.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Smith, who seems really genuine and invested in building a team and a culture of strong players and character. I really appreciated the time he took with my family and me. Coach Stepsis, Coach Smith, and the entire staff are developing an inspiring culture at UNI that could definitely be felt. The entire staff seems very genuine about developing better players and better people, which will just continue to fuel their program,” Loughlin said.

“I had a great day learning about the program and everyone, including all the coaches and some current players, who really spent time having quality conversations. I appreciate the opportunities to learn about different programs, building relationships with the coaches and staff, and it’s always helpful to receive feedback.”

Loughlin is planning to visit Princeton and Northwestern later this month.

Josh Anderson | 2027 | DB | 5'11" 163 lbs | Lincoln North Star High School | Lincoln, NE

Anderson received his first offer after meeting with Kevin Hodges. “It was amazing and a big blessing to receive my first offer. I couldn’t be happier with the opportunity it brings. I can say that UNI is awesome! The visit overall was great, their facilities are amazing, and I just love the team and family bond that was displayed from both the coaches and players,” Anderson said.

Anderson finished his junior season with 42 tackles, 3 TFLs, 12 pass breakups, and 1 forced fumble. He also saw playing time as a wide receiver and return specialist, totaling five touchdowns in 10 games played.

Blessed to say i’ve received my first D1 offer from the University of Northern Iowa!! Thank you @CoachKHodges @UNIFootball @tstepsis @LNSFootball

All glory to GOD pic.twitter.com/Qd1HHNZZP1 — Josh anderson (@Joshand23435026) March 13, 2026

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