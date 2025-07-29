2025 Montana Football Preview
2024 Record: 9-5 (5-3 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Bobby Hauck (15th season, 138-41)
Returning All-Conference Players: Eli Gillman (RB), TJ Rausch (S)
*Michael Wortham (Eastern Washington, AP) and Peyton Wing (Portland State, LB) earned All-Conference honors last season at their previous institutions
Notable Incoming Transfers: Elijawah Tolbert (Eastern Illinois, LB), Michael Wortham (Eastern Washington, AP), Peyton Wing (Portland State, LB), Josh Gale (UC Davis, TE), Diezel Wilkinson (Idaho, DB), Cole Muilenburg (Valparaiso, DE), Korbin Hendrix (Arizona State, WR), Micah Harper (BYU, S), Blake Bohannon (Kennesaw, WR), Jake Jensen (USC, QB), Jeilani Davis (Utah, S), Solomon Tuliaupupu (USC, DE), Patrick Matan (NC State, OL), Jose Balver-Mendoza (Kennesaw, OL), Styles Goodman (Air Force, LB), Caleb Moran (Army, LB), Dylan Jemtegaard (California, OL), Justus Breston (UMary, CB), Hunter Peck (Carroll, EDGE)
Everything starts with the quarterback battle, which appears to be between redshirt sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat and USC transfer Jake Jensen. Ah Yat started six games, but still split time with Logan Fife throughout the season. He struggled with consistency, throwing for 1,121 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions, adding another seven touchdowns on the ground. Jensen saw limited action for the Trojans, but was a standout at the JUCO level, throwing for 1,970 yards, 22 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. After last season's quarterback debacle prevented the Grizzlies from becoming a true championship contender, it's crucial for the coaching staff to identify the starter as quickly as possible.
The questions extend to the wide receiver room as well after the Grizzlies lost their top five pass catchers this offseason. Redshirt freshmen Lekeldrick Bridges and Brooks Davis are two breakout players to watch, each showing flashes in limited action and throughout spring practices. Redshirt senior Drew Deck has seen action in 29 career games, but has been mostly used as a special teams weapon. UC Davis transfer Josh Gale will be a huge target at tight end after recording 826 yards and nine touchdowns over the past three seasons.
The Grizzlies also added three intriguing transfers, led by All-American Michael Wortham from Eastern Washington. He was the ultimate weapon for the Eagles, seeing action at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and return specialist. He's listed as a wide receiver for the Grizzlies, which comes after he posted 25 receptions for 209 receiving yards and one touchdown. There are endless possibilities for where we could see Wortham utilized, but he's a weapon that you can't keep off the field.
Kennesaw State transfer Blake Bohannon and Arizona State transfer Korbin Hendrix also join the room. Bohannon posted 654 yards and two touchdowns over four seasons with the Owls, while Hendrix saw limited action with the Sun Devils, but possesses a unique blend of size (6'3) and speed.
Despite the questions at receiver and quarterback, the Grizzlies should be able to find success on the ground immediately. The rushing attack starts with All-American Eli Gillman, who has strung together two excellent seasons for the Grizzlies. After winning the Jerry Rice Award, he followed it up by posting 1,104 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
This room may be overlooked nationally, but redshirt freshman Malae Fonoti and senior Stevie Rocker Jr. are two intriguing rotational pieces. Fonoti showed flashes last year, posting 176 yards and one touchdown against Morehead State early in the season.
The offensive line has plenty of returning experience, including five players who played over 180 snaps in 2024. Center Cade Klimczak received an extra year of eligibility after starting all 14 games and playing almost 1,000 snaps last year. He'll be paired with Liam Brown, who also played over 900 snaps, and tackle Cannon Panfiloff, who added another 613 snaps. Dillon Botner was an excellent rotational player last year, bringing the ability to multiple positions across the offensive line. Redshirt sophomore Lucas Freitas was another rotational player, but could step into a bigger role next season. The staff also added multiple transfers, who could compete for playing time, including Cal transfer Dylan Jemtegaard and NC State transfer Patrick Matan.
There's no shortage of defensive question marks for the Grizzlies. Only four returning players played over 250 snaps last year, with only five playing over 100 snaps. Linebacker Caleb Otlewski showed promise as a redshirt freshman, finishing with 33 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. Defensive tackle Jareb Ramos also returns after playing 314 snaps in a rotational role, but is going to have to step into a much bigger role in 2025. Geno Leonard was limited last season with injuries, while Clay Oven had a solid spring; both could push for playing time at linebacker.
The Grizzlies added an instant starter in Eastern Illinois transfer Elijawah Tolbert, who was a two-time first-team All-Conference selection in the Big South-OVC. He has recorded over 150 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and four interceptions over the past two years. Portland State transfer Peyton Wing should also step into a starting role after earning All-Big Sky honors last season. He led the Vikings with 93 tackles, including a season-high of 13 against Weber State and Idaho.
Another intriguing addition is former USC linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu. He was a highly decorated recruit, earning MaxPreps All-American honors and winning the High School Butkus Award. He struggled with injuries at USC, but still saw action in 21 games for the Trojans. If Tuliaupupu can stay healthy, he could be one of the most impactful transfers in the FCS.
Many of the Division I transfers steal the headlines, but the Grizzlies added one of the top NAIA transfers of the offseason in Carroll defensive end Hunter Peck. Peck was a second-team AP All-American after posting 50 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 12 tackles for loss. He was also named the Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year. At 6-foot-2, 245 lbs, Peck appears to have the size and skillset to thrive in Montana's aggressive defensive scheme.
In the secondary, the Grizzlies have two returning contributors in cornerback Kyon Loud and safety TJ Rausch, both playing over 280 snaps in 2024. Loud saw action in 13 games as a true freshman, allowing zero touchdowns and only 12 receptions in over 300 snaps. As a redshirt senior, it's time for Rausch to take that next step, building on a solid 2024 season, where he recorded 29 tackles. Despite seeing limited action last year, redshirt senior Prince Ford had an excellent spring and could compete for a starting spot at cornerback.
BYU transfer Micah Harper is expected to earn a starting role at safety. He was a Freshman All-American honorable mention in 2022, but missed the next season with an injury. He rebounded in 2024, seeing action in seven games, but brings tremendous upside to the Montana secondary.
Diezel Wilkinson saw action in 12 games as a true freshman at Idaho, giving him an excellent shot at earning significant playing time in the secondary. There's also JUCO transfer Terahiti Wolfe, who was a first-team All-Conference selection last year. He finished the season with 34 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and one interception.
