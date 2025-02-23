2025 Montana Football Schedule
2024 Record: 9-5 (5-3 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Bobby Hauck (15th Season, 138-41)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Montana's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, and eight Big Sky conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Montana is below.
Aug. 30: Bye Week
Sep. 6: Central Washington
Sep. 13: North Dakota
Sep. 20: Indiana State
Sep. 27: Idaho
Oct. 4: at Idaho State
Oct. 11: Cal Poly
Oct. 18: Sacred Heart
Oct. 25: at Sacramento State
Nov. 1: at Weber State
Nov. 8: Eastern Washington
Nov. 15: at Portland State
Nov. 22: Montana State
*Italics indicate conference matchups
