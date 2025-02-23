Fcs Football Central

2025 Montana Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Montana wide receivers Lekeldrick Bridges (85) and Junior Bergen (5)
Montana wide receivers Lekeldrick Bridges (85) and Junior Bergen (5) / Tommy Martino (Montana Athletics)
In this story:

2024 Record: 9-5 (5-3 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Bobby Hauck (15th Season, 138-41)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Montana's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, and eight Big Sky conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Montana is below.

2025 Montana Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Bye Week

Sep. 6: Central Washington

Sep. 13: North Dakota

Sep. 20: Indiana State

Sep. 27: Idaho

Oct. 4: at Idaho State

Oct. 11: Cal Poly

Oct. 18: Sacred Heart

Oct. 25: at Sacramento State

Nov. 1: at Weber State

Nov. 8: Eastern Washington

Nov. 15: at Portland State

Nov. 22: Montana State

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky