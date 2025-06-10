2025 Montana State Football Preview
2024 Record: 15-1 (8-0 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Brent Vigen (5th season, 47-10)
Returning All-Conference Players: Taco Dowler (PR), Titan Fleischmann (OL), Paul Brott (DT), Adam Jones (RB), Kenneth Eiden IV (DE)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Chris Long (Rutgers, WR), Bryson Parker (Nevada, DB), Justin Lamson (Stanford, QB), Ife Ohalete (Blinn College, DB)
Less than 30 Division I programs have won 15 games in a season, which is what Montana State accomplished in 2024. While the Bobcats fell short of their ultimate goal, the program is still coming off its best season in 40 years. A lot of the notable players from last season have moved on to the NFL or FBS through the transfer portal, including Brody Grebe, Scottre Humphrey, Marcus Wehr, Connor Moore, and most importantly, Walter Payton Award winner Tommy Mellott.
Despite this, the Bobcats should reap the benefit of all their blowout victories last season, where rotational players gained a lot of experience. The Bobcats lost roughly 14 starters this offseason, but still return 21 players who played 200 or more snaps in 2024. It is the second-largest total in the Big Sky and would lead the MVFC.
The offense led the nation in many categories, which started up front with a dominant offensive line. The Bobcats return three starters and another four players with at least 290 snaps played last season. At tackle, Titan Fleischmann has an argument to be the best lineman in the FCS. He is projected to be paired with Cedric Jefferson, who saw significant playing time as a redshirt freshman. JT Reed and Burke Mastel both return at guard, but the biggest question mark is who will start at center, as Zac Nyland saw limited action in a backup role. I would still expect this group to be one of the very best at the FCS level.
The Bobcats are still projected to have one of the best running back rooms in the country despite losing Scottre Humphrey. Sophomore Adam Jones will lead the room after posting over 1,000 yards last season in an outstanding freshman campaign. Jones is an all-around back capable of hitting explosive plays whenever he touches the ball. This offense always spreads the carries around, which means expect Julius Davis and Jared White to be featured here as well. Davis was limited due to injuries last season, but is an All-Conference level player if he can stay healthy. Don't sleep on Colson Coon as a breakout player. He received a lot of reps this spring while the room dealt with some injuries. He averaged over six yards per carry last season and could take a major step forward in 2024.
Quarterback is the position with the most question marks for Montana State. Despite having to replace a legend, the Bobcats have multiple intriguing options to choose from this fall. Patrick Duchien enters his third season and was named the Montana High School Player of the Year in 2022. He will make a push, but it appears to be a two-man race between Chance Wilson and Stanford transfer Justin Lamson.
Wilson joined the program in 2023, serving as the main backup behind Mellott last year. Lamson was recruited by Vigen at Wyoming, but spent multiple seasons at Stanford. He was utilized in special packages in 23 games over two seasons, throwing for 800 yards and four touchdowns. As a red-zone weapon, Lamson posted 13 touchdowns on the ground. In many ways, Lamson compares favorably to former quarterback Sean Chambers. If neither player can separate, we may see a rotation between Wilson and Lamson similar to Chambers and Mellott two seasons ago.
There is a lack of proven experience at wide receiver, making this another unknown for the Bobcats. Taco Dowler leads the unit after posting nearly 600 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024. The trio of Ryan King, Javonte King, and Jacob Trimble will look to fill bigger roles. The x-factor could be Rutgers transfer Chris Long, who is projected to compete for immediate playing time. Jordan Reed also makes the transition from quarterback to wide receiver this offseason. He is an intriguing athlete at 6-foot-6, giving the Bobcats a big target on the outside. Tight end is solidified with the return of Ryan Schlepp and Hunter Provience.
The defensive improvement was one of the biggest keys to Montana State's run to Frisco last season. The Bobcats are loaded at defensive line and linebacker, setting the stage for another strong defensive season. Kenneth Eiden IV returns after a breakout campaign in 2024, where it could be argued that he was more productive than All-American Brody Grebe. Eiden led the Bobcats in sacks (9) and tackles for loss (10.5). Paul Brott and Alec Eckert combine to form an experienced duo in the middle. Zac Crews and Hunter Parsons both played over 350 snaps at defensive end, but are primed for bigger roles in 2025.
Neil Daily is one of the highest-graded returning linebackers in the FCS. Bryce Grebe had an outstanding redshirt freshman campaign and will be expected to step into a full-time starting role in 2025. The key will be finding one or two more rotational pieces at linebacker and defensive end that can contribute next to the returning veterans. Ryan Krahe is a potential name to watch in the linebacker rotation.
The secondary is the biggest defensive question mark for the Bobcats. All the starters have moved on, creating a major unknown as multiple new players will have to thrive in expanded roles. Even with the lack of starting experience, Tayden Gray and Takhari Carr played over 500 combined snaps in 2024. At safety, Caden Dowler returns to a starting role after suffering an injury last season, and Taki Uluilakepa saw some action down the stretch. Montana State added some much-needed experience through the portal, including Nevada transfer Bryson Parker. The ceiling is extremely high for this defense if the secondary gels, but this unit could go a long way in determining if the Bobcats make another run to the national title game.
The skepticism surrounding this team is understandable, but even with all the losses, Montana State should enter the year as the clear favorite in the Big Sky and one of the top contenders for the FCS national championship. The Bobcats have the projected No. 3 strength of schedule in the FCS and will need to start fast if they want to secure another top seed in the postseason.
