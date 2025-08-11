2025 Northern Arizona Football Preview
2024 Record: 8-5 (6-2 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Brian Wright (2nd season, 8-5)
Returning All-Conference Players: Micah Carreon (DL), Ammon Allen (LB), Brandon Wong (LB), Isaiah Eastman (PR), Ben D'Aquila (P)
*Steve Eakins (Southern Utah, OL) earned All-Conference honors last season at his previous institution
Notable Incoming Transfers: Terrance Caldwell (Weber State, OL), Steve Eakins (Southern Utah, OL), Jaylan Wesley (Lindenwood, DB), Tak Tateoka (St. Thomas, QB), Cooper LeDuc (Southern Utah, CB), Michael Hurst (Portland State, S), Jai Rodriquez (New Mexico State, OL), Cooper Sheehan (New Mexico State, OL), Jayson Raines (Stanford, WR), Quentin Moten (UNLV, CB)
It was an excellent first season under head coach Brian Wright, who led the Lumberjacks to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2017. The run ended with a disappointing loss to Abilene Christian, but the foundation was laid for a potential breakout season in 2025. Northern Arizona returns 23 players who played over 100 snaps, including five All-Conference contributors.
After following Wright from Pitt State, Ty Pennington made his mark in his first season with the Lumberjacks. He was named the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year, finishing with 2,288 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. He showed his athleticism, rushing for 437 yards and seven touchdowns. Pennington was one of the highest-graded quarterbacks at the FCS level. He has the ability to be a true dark horse for the Walter Payton Award in his second season.
Along with Pennington, the Lumberjacks return last year's top two running backs in Seth Cromwell and Darvon Hubbard. Cromwell led the Lumberjacks with 681 yards and nine touchdowns, while Hubbard added 408 yards and four scores. JUCO transfer Quran Gossett joins the rotation after rushing for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns at Ventura College.
The Lumberjacks will have to replace tight end Bryzai White, who led the team in receiving yards. Senior Isaiah Gerena returns after playing in 24 career games, catching 40 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt junior Braden Kramer also returns after playing in all 13 games, but was primarily used as a blocking tight end in 2024.
Another Pittsburg State transfer will lead the wide receiver room. Kolbe Katsis caught 35 passes for 498 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2024. Redshirt senior Isaiah Eastman also returns after posting 20 catches for 238 yards and one touchdown. He was also an All-Big Sky selection at punt returner, where he had over 300 yards on 28 returns. Myseth Currie played limited snaps as a redshirt freshman, but is a name to watch as a potential breakout player. The Lumberjacks also added Jayson Raines from Stanford, who possesses excellent size (6-4, 215), and could be an intriguing outside weapon.
Three starters return on the offensive line, headlined by offensive tackles Seth Smith and Ethan Kramer. Redshirt senior Connor DePrez also returns after starting in all 13 games, all three players played over 750 snaps last year. The Lumberjacks fortified their offensive line with two impressive portal additions. Southern Utah transfer Steven Eakins was a second-team All-UAC selection last year, playing over 600 snaps. Terrance Caldwell brings over 1,700 snaps of experience from Weber State and Cornell. In nearly 1,000 pass-blocking snaps, Caldwell has only allowed 1 sack in his college career.
There's no shortage of experience defensively for Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks return 12 players who played over 100 snaps, featuring seven returners who played over 300 snaps. All-Big Sky selection Micah Carreon anchors an experienced defensive line rotation. He had 46 tackles and seven tackles for loss in 2024. Tausagafou Ho Ching played over 520 snaps, recording 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one sack. Redshirt senior Alani Ma'afu played in 11 games last year, adding 16 tackles and three tackles for loss. Defensive tackle Carlos Rivera played well in a rotational role, adding 14 tackles in less than 200 snaps.
Senior Brandon Wong excelled in his EDGE role, posting 43 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. He's joined by redshirt junior linebacker Ammon Allen, who is the top returning tackler with 63 tackles, adding 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Both players were All-Big Sky honorable mentions. Travis Arena also returns after playing over 300 snaps, ending the year with 43 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.
Jaiden Letua started his career at Northern Colorado, but was a standout at Palomar College at the JUCO level. He ended last year with 75 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. Trevor Cook is another notable JUCO addition, where he had 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two sacks at Long Beach City College.
Redshirt senior Mikale Greer will lead the secondary after seeing action in all 13 games, playing over 400 snaps. He led the Lumberjacks with four interceptions, adding 17 tackles and nine pass breakups. Canyon Moses had an excellent redshirt freshman season, finishing with 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, and five pass breakups. Safety Nahamani Harris only saw action in five games, but played nearly 400 snaps at Texas Southern in 2023.
Three transfers could find a major role in the secondary, starting with Michael Hurst from Portland State. He saw action in 22 games over the past two seasons, recording 98 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception, and 12 pass breakups. Lindenwood transfer Jaylan Wesley played over 500 snaps at cornerback last season. He had 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass breakups. The Lumberjacks also added Division II transfer Jahaad Fort, who had a breakout freshman season at Southwest Baptist last year. He recorded 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and seven pass breakups.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.