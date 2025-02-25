2025 Northern Arizona Football Schedule
2024 Record: 8-5 (6-2 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Brian Wright (2nd Season, 8-5)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Northern Arizona's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference matchups, one FBS matchup against Arizona State, and eight Big Sky conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Northern Arizona is below.
Aug. 30: at Arizona State
Sep. 6: Utah Tech
Sep. 13: at Southern Utah
Sep. 20: Incarnate Word
Sep. 27: at Portland State
Oct. 4: Montana State
Oct. 11: at UC Davis
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: at Idaho State
Nov. 1: Idaho
Nov. 8: Northern Colorado
Nov. 15: Cal Poly
Nov. 22: at Weber State
*Italics indicate conference matchups
