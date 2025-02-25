Fcs Football Central

2025 Northern Arizona Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Hannah Johnson (NAU Athletics)
In this story:

2024 Record: 8-5 (6-2 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Brian Wright (2nd Season, 8-5)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Northern Arizona's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference matchups, one FBS matchup against Arizona State, and eight Big Sky conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Northern Arizona is below.

Aug. 30: at Arizona State

Sep. 6: Utah Tech

Sep. 13: at Southern Utah

Sep. 20: Incarnate Word

Sep. 27: at Portland State

Oct. 4: Montana State

Oct. 11: at UC Davis

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: at Idaho State

Nov. 1: Idaho

Nov. 8: Northern Colorado

Nov. 15: Cal Poly

Nov. 22: at Weber State

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky