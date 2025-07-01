2025 UC Davis Football Preview
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Tim Plough (2nd season, 11-3)
Returning All-Conference Players: Winston Williams (TE), Rex Connors (S), Eli Simonson (OL), Porter Connors (LB), Hunter Ridley (K), Ernesto Nava (OL)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Khalani Riddick (SEMO, DB), Jacob Psyk (Harvard, DL), Derrell Porter (Dartmouth, DL), Josiah Allen (UTEP, DB), Cole Baston (Boston College, DB), Nate Rutchena (California, LB), Ty Richardson (Tufts, CB), Roice Cleeland (Washington, OL), AJ Hasson (Washington State, OL)
It was a historic first season under head coach Tim Plough. The Aggies made a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs for only the second time in program history. Plough also set the single-season program record for wins at the Division I level. Despite losing some star power with Miles Hastings and Lan Larison, the foundation has been laid for another potential playoff run for the Aggies in 2025.
Finding someone to replace Miles Hastings at quarterback is one of the bigger question marks offensively. Despite the lack of experience, there's no reason to question quarterback development under Plough, who has developed some of the best signal callers in program history during his stint as offensive coordinator.
Senior Grant Harper appears to be the favorite for the starting quarterback job. Harper has served as the primary backup behind Hastings for three seasons, throwing for 179 yards and three touchdowns in his very limited action. Despite Harper's experience in the system, don't count out redshirt freshman Caden Pinnick, who turned heads during spring practice. There's also junior David Rasor, who has two seasons in the system and was a highly-touted prospect out of Corona Del Mar High School in 2023.
Whoever wins the quarterback battle will be protected by one of the most experienced offensive lines in the nation. The Aggies return five players with starting experience, including four who played over 930 snaps last year. The unit is anchored by two All-Big Sky selections in offensive tackles Eli Simonson and Ernesto Nava. At center, Zaire Collier was a breakout star on the offensive line, starting all 14 games as a sophomore. After transferring from Stony Brook, Jace Rodriguez started 14 games at left guard. Guard David Main also returns after starting eight games, not allowing a sack in over 500 total snaps played.
The Aggies face the massive challenge of replacing one of the most versatile weapons in college football. All-American Lan Larison led the Aggies in rushing and receiving yards, leaving a massive void offensively. I would expect senior Matteo Perez to step into the full-time starting role. He's seen action in 30 games over the past four seasons, rushing for over 500 yards and two touchdowns, adding another 200 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Jordan Fisher saw limited action over his first two seasons but has proved himself to be an effective rotational piece in the backfield.
UC Davis will have to replace four players who posted over 600 yards receiving, including Larison. Wide receiver Samuel Gbatu Jr. was a key playmaker for the Aggies last season, ranking No. 2 on the team with 779 yards and seven touchdowns. Stacy Dobbins played almost 200 snaps as a freshman, showing the potential to grow into a starting role this year. The Aggies also signed LaDanian Streets this offseason, who was a key player at Reedley College at the JUCO level.
The tight end room will be one of the deepest units in the FCS, returning three players who played over 240 snaps last season. Winston Williams had a breakout season, earning first-team All-Big Sky honors after posting six receiving touchdowns. Senior Ian Simpson added another three receiving touchdowns, while Mitchell Dixon started one game but played a key role as a blocker in the Aggies' rushing attack.
It was a much bigger defensive rebuild for the Aggies. Only two players who played over 200 snaps return, which caused Plough and his staff to address these needs through the transfer portal. The Aggies added two standouts from the Ivy League, signing Dartmouth's Derrell Porter and Harvard's Jacob Psyk. Psyk earned first-team All-Ivy honors last season, leading the Crimson with 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Porter will bring much-needed experience to the defensive tackle spot after playing in 26 games over the past three seasons. He was an honorable mention All-Ivy selection in 2024.
One of the most intriguing young prospects in the FCS may be Sam Goligoski, who should step into a starting role this season. Despite only playing 185 snaps as a sophomore, Goligoski led the Aggies with five sacks. His ability to generate pressure on the quarterback is impressive, and another year of development could have him ready to break out on the national stage. Defensive tackle Trent Carrade and defensive end Joey Carrillo will likely play key rotational roles next season, as both saw limited action in 2024.
At linebacker, Porter Connors returns after a breakout junior campaign, where he earned second-team All-Big Sky honors. There's an expectation that Cal transfer Nate Rutchena will push for a starting role. He started multiple games at the FBS level and has recorded 62 tackles and three interceptions in his 24 career games. Junior Nick Afato and senior Macray Madruga were rotational players in 2024, but will be expected to thrive in expanded roles next season.
FCS All-American Rex Connors returns to lead the defensive back room. He set the single-season program record with 74 solo tackles, ending the season with 115 total tackles, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups. Outside of Connors, the Aggies did not return another defensive back who played over 200 snaps, but signed multiple highly-touted transfers who are expected to be instant contributors.
SEMO transfer Khalani Riddick was an All-Conference defensive back and punt returner last season. He's recorded over 120 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups over the past two seasons with the Redhawks. Josiah Allen has started 24 games over the past three seasons at UTEP, bringing the versatility to play multiple positions in the secondary.
The Aggies had one of the most underrated signings of the season, adding Division III All-American Ty Richardson from Tufts. He had a remarkable 2024 season, posting 32 tackles, six interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and 116 interception return yards. Boston College transfer Cole Batson is also expected to play a key role in the secondary rotation.
