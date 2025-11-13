Fcs Football Central

Week 12 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Bobcat Stadium
Bobcat Stadium / Montana State Athletics
In this story:

Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 12 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Friday, Nov. 14

South Carolina State at North Carolina Central (4:30 pm CT, ESPN2)

Saturday Nov. 15

Penn at No. 7 Harvard (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Morgan State at Norfolk State (11 am CT, ESPN+)

New Hampshire at Bryant (11 am CT, FloSports)

ETSU at No. 25 Western Carolina (11 am CT, ESPN+)

No. 12 Monmouth at North Carolina A&T (11 am CT, FloSports)

Drake at Dayton (11 am CT, YouTube)

Yale at Princeton (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Merrimack at Sacred Heart (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Indiana State at No. 20 Youngstown State (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Central Connecticut State at Duquesne (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Holy Cross at Bucknell (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Brown at Columbia (11 am CT, ESPN+)

No. 13 North Dakota at Murray State (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Jackson State (Noon CT, HBCU GO)

William & Mary at Hampton (Noon CT, FloSports)

Stony Brook at No. 10 Villanova (Noon CT, FloSports)

No. 4 Lehigh at Colgate (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 11 Rhode Island at Maine (Noon CT, FloSports)

Towson at UAlbany (Noon CT, FloSports)

No. 17 South Dakota at No. 21 Southern Illinois (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Howard at Delaware State (Noon CT, ESPN+)

VMI at Furman (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Cornell at Dartmouth (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 5 Tennessee Tech at Kentucky (12:30 pm CT, SEC Network+)

Next. FCS Playoffs. Behind The Numbers: Week 12 FCS Football Preview. dark

Samford at Austin Peay (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Elon at Campbell (1 pm CT, FloSports)

SEMO at Western Illinois (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Charleston Southern at UT Martin (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Utah Tech at West Georgia (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Wofford at The Citadel (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Presbyterian at St. Thomas (1 pm CT, MidcoSports+)

Lafayette at Richmond (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 14 Illinois State at No. 16 South Dakota State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

No. 18 Abilene Christian at Eastern Kentucky (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

Chattanooga at No. 8 Mercer (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana at Incarnate Word (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Texas Southern at Southern (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

Grambling State at Alcorn State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

Northern Iowa at No. 1 North Dakota State (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Cal Poly at No. 24 Northern Arizona (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Northwestern State at Nicholls (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Butler at San Diego (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 19 Lamar at No. 15 Stephen F. Austin (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

Alabama State vs Mississippi Valley State (4 pm CT, SWAC TV)

No. 2 Montana at Portland State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

Houston Christian at East Texas A&M (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

FCS Football Playoff Picture (Week 12). dark. Next. Playoff (W12)

Weber State at Idaho State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

North Alabama at No. 6 Tarleton State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

UTRGV at McNeese (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Central Arkansas at Southern Utah (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Idaho at Sacramento State (8 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 9 UC Davis at No. 3 Montana State (9:30 pm CT, ESPN2)

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

feed

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky