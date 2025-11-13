Week 12 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 12 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Friday, Nov. 14
South Carolina State at North Carolina Central (4:30 pm CT, ESPN2)
Saturday Nov. 15
Penn at No. 7 Harvard (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Morgan State at Norfolk State (11 am CT, ESPN+)
New Hampshire at Bryant (11 am CT, FloSports)
ETSU at No. 25 Western Carolina (11 am CT, ESPN+)
No. 12 Monmouth at North Carolina A&T (11 am CT, FloSports)
Drake at Dayton (11 am CT, YouTube)
Yale at Princeton (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Merrimack at Sacred Heart (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Indiana State at No. 20 Youngstown State (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Central Connecticut State at Duquesne (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Holy Cross at Bucknell (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Brown at Columbia (11 am CT, ESPN+)
No. 13 North Dakota at Murray State (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Jackson State (Noon CT, HBCU GO)
William & Mary at Hampton (Noon CT, FloSports)
Stony Brook at No. 10 Villanova (Noon CT, FloSports)
No. 4 Lehigh at Colgate (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 11 Rhode Island at Maine (Noon CT, FloSports)
Towson at UAlbany (Noon CT, FloSports)
No. 17 South Dakota at No. 21 Southern Illinois (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Howard at Delaware State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
VMI at Furman (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Cornell at Dartmouth (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 5 Tennessee Tech at Kentucky (12:30 pm CT, SEC Network+)
Samford at Austin Peay (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Elon at Campbell (1 pm CT, FloSports)
SEMO at Western Illinois (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Charleston Southern at UT Martin (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Utah Tech at West Georgia (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Wofford at The Citadel (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Presbyterian at St. Thomas (1 pm CT, MidcoSports+)
Lafayette at Richmond (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 14 Illinois State at No. 16 South Dakota State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 18 Abilene Christian at Eastern Kentucky (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Chattanooga at No. 8 Mercer (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana at Incarnate Word (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Texas Southern at Southern (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Grambling State at Alcorn State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Northern Iowa at No. 1 North Dakota State (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Cal Poly at No. 24 Northern Arizona (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northwestern State at Nicholls (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Butler at San Diego (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 19 Lamar at No. 15 Stephen F. Austin (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alabama State vs Mississippi Valley State (4 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 2 Montana at Portland State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Houston Christian at East Texas A&M (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Weber State at Idaho State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Alabama at No. 6 Tarleton State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
UTRGV at McNeese (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Central Arkansas at Southern Utah (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Idaho at Sacramento State (8 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 9 UC Davis at No. 3 Montana State (9:30 pm CT, ESPN2)
