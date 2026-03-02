2026 NFL Scouting Combine Results For FCS Players
Multiple former FCS players had a chance to showcase their skills at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Five former FCS players were invited to this year's event, while another three former graduate transfers were also invited.
South Dakota State offensive lineman Evan Beernsten (Northwestern), North Carolina Central running back J'Mari Taylor (Virginia), and Lindenwood wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (Cincinnati) were the three transfers invited to the event and are not included below.
Below are the official testing results from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine for all FCS players who participated in on-field testing. Positional rankings are listed in parentheses.
Jalen Walthall (Incarnate Word, WR)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 191 lbs
Arm Length: 31 1/4"
Hand: 9"
40-Yard Dash: 4.57 seconds (T-No. 31)
10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds (T-No. 26)
Vertical Jump: 35" (No. 21)
Broad Jump: 10'11" (No. 5)
3-Cone Drill: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 62 (No. 44)
Walthall earned an estimated athleticism score of 62, ranking 44th among wide receivers at the NFL Combine. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 6.78 ranks 1,239 out of 3,844 wide receivers from 1987 to 2026.
Kaleb Proctor (Southeastern Louisiana, DL)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 291 lbs
Arm Length: 33"
Hand: 9 1/2"
40-Yard Dash: 4.79 seconds (No. 2)
10-Yard Split: 1.69 seconds (T-No. 2)
Vertical Jump: 33" (No. 5)
Broad Jump: 9'5" (No. 4)
3-Cone Drill: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.71 seconds (No. 2)
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 83 (No. 4)
According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Proctor reached a top speed of 20.95 mph in the 40-yard dash, which is tied for the second-fastest top speed for a defensive tackle since 2023. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.51 ranks 101st out of 2,046 defensive tackles since 1987.
Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin, CB)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 193 lbs
Arm Length: 32"
Hand: 10 1/8"
40-Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds (T-No. 5)
10-Yard Split: 1.55 seconds (T-No. 5)
Vertical Jump: 42" (T-No. 2)
Broad Jump: 11'0" (T-No. 2)
3-Cone Drill: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 88 (No. 1)
Demmings earned an estimated athleticism score of 88, ranking 1st among cornerbacks at the NFL Combine. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.97 ranks 10th out of 2,779 cornerbacks from 1987 to 2026.
Cole Payton (North Dakota State, QB)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 232 lbs
Arm Length: 31 5/8"
Hand: 10 1/4"
40-Yard Dash: 4.56 seconds (3rd)
10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds (3rd)
Vertical Jump: 40" (2nd)
Broad Jump: 10'10" (2nd)
3-Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds (2nd)
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds (3rd)
Bench Press: N/A
Estimated Athleticism Score: 83 (4th)
Payton's 40-inch vertical jump ranks No. 3 all-time for a quarterback at the NFL Combine, trailing only Anthony Richardson (Florida, 2023) and Taylen Green (Arkansas, 2026). His 10'10" broad jump ranks 2nd all-time behind Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who set the record on Saturday.
Bryce Lance (North Dakota State, WR)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 204 lbs
Arm Length: 32 1/8"
Hand: 9 1/4"
40-Yard Dash: 4.34 seconds (No. 5)
10-Yard Split: 1.49 seconds (T-No. 2)
Vertical Jump: 41.5" (No. 4)
Broad Jump: 11'1" (T-No. 3)
3-Cone Drill: 7.00 seconds (T-No. 5)
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.15 seconds (No. 2)
Bench Press: N/A
Estimated Athleticism Score: 99 (No. 1)
Lance earned an estimated athleticism score of 99, ranking 1st among wide receivers at the NFL Combine. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.98 ranks 7th out of 3,844 wide receivers from 1987 to 2026.
