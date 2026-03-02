Fcs Football Central

2026 NFL Scouting Combine Results For FCS Players

How did every FCS prospect at the 2026 NFL Combine perform?
Zachary McKinnell|
North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Multiple former FCS players had a chance to showcase their skills at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Five former FCS players were invited to this year's event, while another three former graduate transfers were also invited.

South Dakota State offensive lineman Evan Beernsten (Northwestern), North Carolina Central running back J'Mari Taylor (Virginia), and Lindenwood wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (Cincinnati) were the three transfers invited to the event and are not included below.

Below are the official testing results from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine for all FCS players who participated in on-field testing. Positional rankings are listed in parentheses.

Jalen Walthall (Incarnate Word, WR)

Incarnate Word wideout Jalen Walthall
Incarnate Word wideout Jalen Walthall (WO43) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 191 lbs

Arm Length: 31 1/4"

Hand: 9"

40-Yard Dash: 4.57 seconds (T-No. 31)

10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds (T-No. 26)

Vertical Jump: 35" (No. 21)

Broad Jump: 10'11" (No. 5)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Athleticism Score: 62 (No. 44)

Walthall earned an estimated athleticism score of 62, ranking 44th among wide receivers at the NFL Combine. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 6.78 ranks 1,239 out of 3,844 wide receivers from 1987 to 2026.

Kaleb Proctor (Southeastern Louisiana, DL)

Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor
Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 291 lbs

Arm Length: 33"

Hand: 9 1/2"

40-Yard Dash: 4.79 seconds (No. 2)

10-Yard Split: 1.69 seconds (T-No. 2)

Vertical Jump: 33" (No. 5)

Broad Jump: 9'5" (No. 4)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.71 seconds (No. 2)

Bench Press: N/A

Athleticism Score: 83 (No. 4)

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Proctor reached a top speed of 20.95 mph in the 40-yard dash, which is tied for the second-fastest top speed for a defensive tackle since 2023. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.51 ranks 101st out of 2,046 defensive tackles since 1987.

Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin, CB)

Stephen F. Austin defensive back Charles Demmings
Stephen F. Austin defensive back Charles Demmings (DB07) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 193 lbs

Arm Length: 32"

Hand: 10 1/8"

40-Yard Dash: 4.41 seconds (T-No. 5)

10-Yard Split: 1.55 seconds (T-No. 5)

Vertical Jump: 42" (T-No. 2)

Broad Jump: 11'0" (T-No. 2)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bench Press: N/A

Athleticism Score: 88 (No. 1)

Demmings earned an estimated athleticism score of 88, ranking 1st among cornerbacks at the NFL Combine. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.97 ranks 10th out of 2,779 cornerbacks from 1987 to 2026.

Cole Payton (North Dakota State, QB)

North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton
North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 232 lbs

Arm Length: 31 5/8"

Hand: 10 1/4"

40-Yard Dash: 4.56 seconds (3rd)

10-Yard Split: 1.57 seconds (3rd)

Vertical Jump: 40" (2nd)

Broad Jump: 10'10" (2nd)

3-Cone Drill: 7.12 seconds (2nd)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds (3rd)

Bench Press: N/A

Estimated Athleticism Score: 83 (4th)

Payton's 40-inch vertical jump ranks No. 3 all-time for a quarterback at the NFL Combine, trailing only Anthony Richardson (Florida, 2023) and Taylen Green (Arkansas, 2026). His 10'10" broad jump ranks 2nd all-time behind Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, who set the record on Saturday.

Bryce Lance (North Dakota State, WR)

North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance
North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 204 lbs

Arm Length: 32 1/8"

Hand: 9 1/4"

40-Yard Dash: 4.34 seconds (No. 5)

10-Yard Split: 1.49 seconds (T-No. 2)

Vertical Jump: 41.5" (No. 4)

Broad Jump: 11'1" (T-No. 3)

3-Cone Drill: 7.00 seconds (T-No. 5)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.15 seconds (No. 2)

Bench Press: N/A

Estimated Athleticism Score: 99 (No. 1)

Lance earned an estimated athleticism score of 99, ranking 1st among wide receivers at the NFL Combine. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.98 ranks 7th out of 3,844 wide receivers from 1987 to 2026.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central.

