Week 2 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
It doesn't get any bigger than the game that headlines the Week 2 FCS slate. No. 2 South Dakota State travels to Bozeman to face No. 3 Montana State in the biggest out-of-conference game of the season. In the last meeting between these two programs, the Jackrabbits escaped with a 20-16 win over the Bobcats.
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 2 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Friday, Sept. 5
Western Illinois at Northwestern (6:30 pm CT, BTN)
Eastern Washington at Boise State (8 pm CT, FS1)
Saturday, Sept. 6
Northwestern State at Minnesota (11 am CT, BTN)
East Texas A&M at Florida State (11 am CT, ACC Network)
Sacred Heart at No. 11 Lehigh (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Illinois at Indiana State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Chattanooga at No. 17 Tennessee Tech (Noon CT, ESPN+)
UAlbany at Delaware State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Bucknell at Marist (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Wagner at Georgetown (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Western Carolina at Wake Forest (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Howard at Temple (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Robert Morris at Youngstown State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Presbyterian at Furman (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 1 North Dakota State at Tennessee State (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Idaho State at New Mexico (2 pm CT, MWN)
Austin Peay at Georgia (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Grambling State at Ohio State (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
ETSU at Tennessee (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Lindenwood at Appalachian State (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Saint Francis at Buffalo (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Bryant at UMass (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
The Citadel at Samford (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northern Iowa at Wyoming (3 pm CT, MWN)
St. Thomas at No. 10 Idaho (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 18 Sacramento State at Nevada (4 pm CT, MWN)
No. 15 Jackson State at Southern Miss (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Utah Tech at No. 19 Northern Arizona (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Cal Poly at Utah (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Texas Southern at California (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Holy Cross at New Hampshire (5 pm CT, FloSports)
North Carolina Central at Old Dominion (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Campbell at East Carolina (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 9 Rhode Island at Stony Brook (5 pm CT, FloSports)
Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Davidson at Elon (5 pm CT, FloSports)
Richmond at Wofford (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Maine at William & Mary (5 pm CT, FloSports)
No. 21 Monmouth at Fordham (5 pm CT, FloSports)
Houston Christian at Eastern Kentucky (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Virginia State at Norfolk State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Colgate at No. 13 Villanova (5 pm CT, FloSports)
Bethune-Cookman at Miami (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Southeastern Louisiana at Murray State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Morehead State at No. 7 Illinois State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
South Carolina State at South Carolina (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Carolina A&T at UCF (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Northern Colorado at Colorado State (6 pm CT, MWN)
Portland State at No. 20 North Dakota (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Alabama at SEMO (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Mississippi Valley State at No. 5 Tarleton State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 4 South Dakota at Lamar (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alcorn State at Alabama A&M (6 pm CT, HBCU GO)
Towson at Morgan State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alabama State at Southern (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
West Georgia at No. 22 Nicholls (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
UTRGV at Prairie View A&M (6 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 14 Southern Illinois at Purdue (6:30 pm CT, BTN)
Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina (6:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 25 Stephen F. Austin at No. 16 Abilene Christian (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
McNeese at Louisiana (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Central Washington at No. 6 Montana (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 2 South Dakota State at No. 3 Montana State (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at UTEP (8 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 24 Southern Utah at San Diego (8 pm CT, ESPN+)
Weber State at Arizona (9 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 UC Davis at Washington (10 pm CT, BTN)
