Fcs Football Central

Week 2 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Chris Long (1)
Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Chris Long (1) / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

It doesn't get any bigger than the game that headlines the Week 2 FCS slate. No. 2 South Dakota State travels to Bozeman to face No. 3 Montana State in the biggest out-of-conference game of the season. In the last meeting between these two programs, the Jackrabbits escaped with a 20-16 win over the Bobcats.

Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 2 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Friday, Sept. 5

Western Illinois at Northwestern (6:30 pm CT, BTN)

Eastern Washington at Boise State (8 pm CT, FS1)

Saturday, Sept. 6

Northwestern State at Minnesota (11 am CT, BTN)

East Texas A&M at Florida State (11 am CT, ACC Network)

Sacred Heart at No. 11 Lehigh (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Illinois at Indiana State (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Chattanooga at No. 17 Tennessee Tech (Noon CT, ESPN+)

UAlbany at Delaware State (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Bucknell at Marist (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Wagner at Georgetown (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Western Carolina at Wake Forest (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Howard at Temple (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Robert Morris at Youngstown State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Presbyterian at Furman (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 1 North Dakota State at Tennessee State (1:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Idaho State at New Mexico (2 pm CT, MWN)

Austin Peay at Georgia (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Grambling State at Ohio State (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

ETSU at Tennessee (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Lindenwood at Appalachian State (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Saint Francis at Buffalo (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Bryant at UMass (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

The Citadel at Samford (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Northern Iowa at Wyoming (3 pm CT, MWN)

St. Thomas at No. 10 Idaho (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 18 Sacramento State at Nevada (4 pm CT, MWN)

No. 15 Jackson State at Southern Miss (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

Utah Tech at No. 19 Northern Arizona (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

Cal Poly at Utah (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Texas Southern at California (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Holy Cross at New Hampshire (5 pm CT, FloSports)

North Carolina Central at Old Dominion (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Campbell at East Carolina (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 9 Rhode Island at Stony Brook (5 pm CT, FloSports)

Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Davidson at Elon (5 pm CT, FloSports)

Richmond at Wofford (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Maine at William & Mary (5 pm CT, FloSports)

No. 21 Monmouth at Fordham (5 pm CT, FloSports)

Houston Christian at Eastern Kentucky (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Virginia State at Norfolk State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Colgate at No. 13 Villanova (5 pm CT, FloSports)

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Southeastern Louisiana at Murray State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Morehead State at No. 7 Illinois State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

South Carolina State at South Carolina (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

North Carolina A&T at UCF (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Northern Colorado at Colorado State (6 pm CT, MWN)

Portland State at No. 20 North Dakota (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

North Alabama at SEMO (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Mississippi Valley State at No. 5 Tarleton State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 4 South Dakota at Lamar (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Alcorn State at Alabama A&M (6 pm CT, HBCU GO)

Towson at Morgan State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Alabama State at Southern (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

West Georgia at No. 22 Nicholls (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

UTRGV at Prairie View A&M (6 pm CT, SWAC TV)

No. 14 Southern Illinois at Purdue (6:30 pm CT, BTN)

Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina (6:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 25 Stephen F. Austin at No. 16 Abilene Christian (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

McNeese at Louisiana (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

Central Washington at No. 6 Montana (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 2 South Dakota State at No. 3 Montana State (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

UT Martin at UTEP (8 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 24 Southern Utah at San Diego (8 pm CT, ESPN+)

Weber State at Arizona (9 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 8 UC Davis at Washington (10 pm CT, BTN)

More FCS Football News

feed

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky