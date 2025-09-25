Fcs Football Central

Week 5 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Idaho Vandals running back Elisha Cummings (20)
Idaho Vandals running back Elisha Cummings (20)


Two ranked matchups headline the Week 5 slate, including a Top 10 Big Sky battle between No. 5 Montana and No. 8 Idaho. No. 17 South Dakota will travel to the Fargodome to take on No. 1 North Dakota State in a massive MVFC matchup.

Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 5 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Week 5 FCS Football Schedule

Saturday, Sep. 27

Delaware State at Sacred Heart (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Yale at Cornell (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Georgetown at Columbia (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Penn at No. 10 Lehigh (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Towson at Bryant (Noon CT, FloSports)

Morehead State at No. 25 Presbyterian (Noon CT, ESPN+)

UAlbany at New Hampshire (Noon CT, FloSports)

Holy Cross at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Hampton at Elon (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Utah Tech at No. 23 Austin Peay (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Howard at Richmond (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 17 South Dakota at No. 1 North Dakota State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Idaho State at Northern Colorado (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

Alabama State at Florida A&M (2 pm CT, HBCU GO)

Mercyhurst at No. 2 South Dakota State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Lindenwood at Miami (OH) (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Western Carolina at Campbell (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)

North Carolina A&T at Maine (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)

Furman at Samford (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Merrimack at Stony Brook (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)

Princeton at Lafayette (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

William & Mary at No. 20 Villanova (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)

Eastern Washington at No. 4 Montana State (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

St. Thomas at San Diego (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 13 Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State (3:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 15 Northern Arizona at Portland State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

Mercer at ETSU (4:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

South Carolina State at Charleston Southern (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Nicholls at Eastern Kentucky (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

The Citadel at Chattanooga (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Brown at Harvard (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Saint Francis at Bucknell (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 6 Rhode Island at Western Michigan (5:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

SEMO at UT Martin (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 12 Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

North Carolina Central at East Texas A&M (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Grambling State at Prairie View A&M (6 pm CT, SWAC TV)

Central Arkansas at No. 22 Lamar (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 19 Jackson State at Southern (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

UTRGV at Southeastern Louisiana (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

McNeese at Stephen F. Austin (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 18 West Georgia at Southern Utah (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Cal Poly at No. 21 Sacramento State (8 pm CT, ESPN+)

Weber State at No. 9 UC Davis (9 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 8 Idaho at No. 5 Montana (9:15 pm CT, ESPN2)

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

