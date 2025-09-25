Week 5 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
Two ranked matchups headline the Week 5 slate, including a Top 10 Big Sky battle between No. 5 Montana and No. 8 Idaho. No. 17 South Dakota will travel to the Fargodome to take on No. 1 North Dakota State in a massive MVFC matchup.
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 5 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Week 5 FCS Football Schedule
Saturday, Sep. 27
Delaware State at Sacred Heart (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Yale at Cornell (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Georgetown at Columbia (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Penn at No. 10 Lehigh (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Towson at Bryant (Noon CT, FloSports)
Morehead State at No. 25 Presbyterian (Noon CT, ESPN+)
UAlbany at New Hampshire (Noon CT, FloSports)
Holy Cross at Fordham (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Hampton at Elon (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Utah Tech at No. 23 Austin Peay (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Howard at Richmond (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 17 South Dakota at No. 1 North Dakota State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Idaho State at Northern Colorado (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Alabama State at Florida A&M (2 pm CT, HBCU GO)
Mercyhurst at No. 2 South Dakota State (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Lindenwood at Miami (OH) (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Western Carolina at Campbell (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
North Carolina A&T at Maine (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
Furman at Samford (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Merrimack at Stony Brook (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
Princeton at Lafayette (2:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
William & Mary at No. 20 Villanova (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
Eastern Washington at No. 4 Montana State (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
St. Thomas at San Diego (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 13 Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State (3:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 15 Northern Arizona at Portland State (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Mercer at ETSU (4:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
South Carolina State at Charleston Southern (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Nicholls at Eastern Kentucky (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
The Citadel at Chattanooga (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Brown at Harvard (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Saint Francis at Bucknell (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 6 Rhode Island at Western Michigan (5:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
SEMO at UT Martin (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 12 Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Carolina Central at East Texas A&M (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Grambling State at Prairie View A&M (6 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Central Arkansas at No. 22 Lamar (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 19 Jackson State at Southern (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
UTRGV at Southeastern Louisiana (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
McNeese at Stephen F. Austin (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 18 West Georgia at Southern Utah (7:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Cal Poly at No. 21 Sacramento State (8 pm CT, ESPN+)
Weber State at No. 9 UC Davis (9 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 Idaho at No. 5 Montana (9:15 pm CT, ESPN2)
