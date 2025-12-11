2026 FCS NFL Draft Stock Watch (FCS Playoffs)

Through two weeks of the 2025 FCS playoffs, there have been upsets, under-the-radar prospects boosting their stock, some top prospects underperforming, and many teams beginning their transition to the off-season recruiting cycle.

With the transfer portal expected to boom when the Division I window opens in January, some of the top FCS prospects for the 2026 draft have already decided to enter the portal to move up a level and potentially get paid.

Chris Corbo, Jared Richardson, and Jaden Craig going back to school has opened up spots for other FCS prospects to creep into the top ten and solidify themselves as top prospects for the 2026 NFL draft.

I will highlight two offensive prospects whose stock has been rising during the first two weeks of the FCS Playoffs.

Michael Wortham | WR | Montana

Postseason Stats: 9 carries, 57 yards rushing, 9 receptions, 116 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 6 kick returns, 144 kick return yards



Wortham is arguably the most versatile offensive player in college football. His ability to be a gadget option as a quarterback, running back, and wide receiver has been integral to Montana’s success this season. In his first game in the second week of the FCS playoffs, Wortham showcased the versatility that has made him a very intriguing prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Montana’s ability to scheme him open, combined with his ability to find openings and his run-after-catch ability, made him a mismatch against South Dakota State's defense. He will need to have a similar performance next week as he takes on a South Dakota defense that has surrendered only 17 points in its first two playoff games.

Aidan Bouman | QB | South Dakota

Postseason Stats: 29 completions on 41 attempts, 509 passing yards, 6 passing TDs, 0 INTs



No quarterback in the FCS has been playing better than Bouman over the past three weeks. After a rather inconsistent season, he has found his rhythm over the last few games. With L.J. Phillips Jr leading a dominant running game, Bouman has been a good manager of the offense and has limited turnover-worthy plays.

Bouman has done a good job of trending upwards as a prospect, and the deeper he goes in the playoffs, the better it will be for his stock. This weekend, he will face a Montana defense that has been one of the best in the FCS throughout the year.

