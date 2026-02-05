2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Montana State RB Julius Davis

Julius Davis made his mark in Bozeman after transferring from Wisconsin in 2023.

He earned All-Big Sky honors in three consecutive seasons, capping his impressive career with FCS All-American honors this past season. In his final campaign, he led the Bobcats with 1,123 rushing yards, helping lead the program to the FCS national championship.

Davis is looking to become the first Montana State running back to be drafted since Steve Kracher in 1976. If he's selected, it would be the first time since 1978-79 that Montana State had players selected in back-to-back drafts.

Career Statistics: 40 games played, 349 carries, 2,272 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns, 11 receptions, 85 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Accolades: Second-Team All-Big Sky (2023-24), First-Team All-Big Sky (2025), FCS Football Central Third-Team FCS All-American (2025)

Scouting Report:

Julius Davis is a running back with an average build, a solid, athletic frame, and a decisive, downhill running style. He does a good job of processing running lanes swiftly, flashing good footwork and the ability to squeeze through tight alleys with an adequate initial burst.

He has sound vision and timing with the lateral run game. His decisive cuts allow him to reach the second level with urgency.

His change of direction in congestion is good, but his overall running stride has stiffness, limiting his fluidity and top-end speed. His long speed does not consistently allow him to outrun pursuit angles. He has an upright running style that exposes his frame, coupled with adequate contact balance. He shows a forward lean but lacks consistency in finishing with power.

Davis has serviceable receiving ability, lacks route-running skills, but has reliable hands out of the backfield. He demonstrates active scanning and solid pass-protection technique, offering third-down value.

His best is a downhill, inside-zone runner who should be tasked with hitting holes quickly and gaining consistent positive yardage to create explosive plays eventually. He projects as a fringe prospect for the NFL roster.

Projection:

Davis projects as a fringe NFL roster running back best suited to a downhill, inside/outside zone-running team. His game is predicated more on decisiveness and vision or elusiveness and top-end speed. He can be a developmental prospect or an immediate starter on a second-tier league roster.

Strengths:

Quick processor

One-cut efficiency

Footwork

Timing

Build

Weaknesses:

Stiff strider

Long speed

Finishing power

Route running

Best Fit: Outside/Inside Zone-Based Run Game



Stylistic Player Comp: Larry Rountree III

