2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: North Carolina A&T CB Aaron Harris

Aaron Harris is looking to become the first North Carolina A&T player to be selected in the NFL Draft since Darryl Johnson Jr. in 2019. He would be the first defensive back for the Aggies to be drafted since 1985.

Career Statistics: 49 games played, 107 tackles (81 solo), 3 TFLs, 5 INTs, 1 TD, 31 passes defended, 1 blocked kick, 43 kick returns, 1,084 return yards, 2 return TDs

Accolades: Third-Team All-CAA (2025), All-CAA Honorable Mention (2024), Aeneas Williams Semifinalist (2025)

Scouting Report:

Aaron Harris is a cornerback with alignment versatility, competitive coverage skills, quality tackling ability, and value as a kick returner. His height is below average for the outside corner position, but he has good, sturdy weight, which may lead to him playing more inside in the nickel.

Harris possesses good quickness, change of direction, and twitch in his movements. He has a smooth, balanced back pedal and an above-average closing burst to the catch point.

In man coverage, he displays fluidity in his hips, above-average recovery speed, and the ability to stay in phase while remaining competitive at the catch point. At the catch point, he shows good timing and physicality to compete against bigger pass catchers.

In zone coverage, Harris shows good awareness of reading the quarterback and has a good trigger, especially in coverages that ask him to defend in the flats. He shows hesitation at times at the top of his pedal and is susceptible to double moves. He does not consistently use his hands in press, which allows free releases and receivers to stack him vertically.

He is a more than willing run defender who triggers downhill and makes secure tackles along the perimeter. He shows quality stopping power for his size, consistently making tackles against bigger ball carriers.

Harris struggles with angles at times when working down to the edge of the line of scrimmage as a run defender. He also offers value as a kick returner and gunner on special teams. He projects as a versatile, multi-coverage corner and a fringe NFL roster prospect.

Projection:

Harris projects as a nickel corner with outside versatility in a scheme that allows him to play multiple coverages and alignments. He will more than likely be brought in as a preferred free agent due to his defensive and special-teams skill set.

The return ability will give him early reps, but he will be a CB4 or 5 early on if he makes the roster. He has the upside to be a quality rotational NFL player or a quality high-end starter in a second-tier league.

Strengths:

Sticky in coverage

Quickness and change of direction

Closing burst

Competitive at the catch point

Zone awareness

Quality tackler

Weaknesses:

Below average height

Limited physicality in press coverage

Hesitation

Susceptible to double moves

Angles on run fits

Best Fit: Nickel-Based Match Coverage System (Off-Man/Pattern Match)



Stylistic Player Comp: Kenny Moore II

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.