3-Star Gilbert (AZ) LB Brysen Wilkinson Commits to Idaho

The University of Idaho was the first Division I program to offer Gilbert (AZ) Higley High School linebacker Brysen Wilkinson in May, after he spoke with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Lee Stalker. On June 21, he announced his commitment ot the Vandals.

“I think Idaho might have one of the best staffs in all of college football. I think they would significantly help with my development as a player and a man, and the culture they preached was everything I wanted to hear, making it easy to say I wanted to be a Vandal,” Wilkinson said.

Ever since the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Wilkinson, who is rated as a 3-star prospect by Rivals, received an offer from the Vandals, they have been a school to watch due to the relationship he has developed with Stalker.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Stalker when he offered me! He told me he liked my length, size, my ability in coverage, and my character. He is a great coach and a family man. The relationship I have built with him has been good, and I appreciate him so much for the opportunities and belief he has shown in me throughout my recruiting process.”

Wilkinson was able to meet with Stalker when he was in Moscow for his official visit with the Vandals last Thursday, June 18. He was able to meet with the entire staff, including head coach Thomas Ford, Jr.

“My official visit went really well. I enjoyed the quality time with the staff and players, as well as being able to pick their brains about the program, and that later on made it easier for me to call Idaho home! I was also able to meet linebacker Darrell Gipson, who was mt player host. I really appreciated the insight and knowledge he was able to give me on the program, and for making my official visit memorable,” Wilkinson said.

“My meeting with Coach Ford was really about his background, how he is a grinder, and the culture he preached. My relationship with him is great; he has good intentions for all his players, and he makes you really feel at home and comfortable.”

In addition to Idaho, Wilkinson also had an FBS offer from New Mexico.

Last season, he finished with 56 tackles, five pass breakups, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble for the Knights, who finished 7-5 and made it to the second round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association Class 6A playoffs.

This offseason, he ran track and has also been working with his defensive back trainer, Preston Hale, and his personal trainers at Athletes Performance Enhancement (APE). That preparation is getting Wilkinson ready for the 2026 season, which he hopes leads to a deeper run in the playoffs and an all-state season.

“This season, we are looking to make a good run in the playoffs, and I feel like all the pieces are coming together. For me, I want to have 100+ tackles and make the all-state team. I think we as a team have an overall goal of wanting a great season."

Wilkinson adds to the Idaho recruiting class that currently ranks No. 101 in all of Division I, according to On3.

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