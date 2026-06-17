Montana State Lands Colorado HS RB DaKari Releford Jr.

Fountain (CO) Fort Carson High School running back DaKari Releford Jr. received an offer from the FCS national champion Montana State Bobcats on February 23 after speaking with tight ends coach Jordan Walsh and running backs coach Josh Firm.

“It was a great conversation. They called me after one of my practices and asked how I was doing. Then, after that, they went ahead and told me they wanted to offer me. I was shocked at first, but then it hit me. I was super excited and grateful to receive the offer, and was able to celebrate it with my family,” Releford said.

On May 30, he announced his commitment to the Bobcats after his official visit and incredible weekend in Bozeman.

“There were different reasons I committed. First of all, it was a great experience, and the coaches and staff welcomed me like family! I enjoyed the people, the location, the campus, and the facilities. Most importantly, I know Montana State will provide me with a great education.”

Official Visit to Bozeman

Since his offer, Releford has been developing a relationship with both Walsh and Firm, and he was able to meet them when he was in Bozeman in April. That continued when he returned for his official visit.

“I have a great relationship with both coaches. I love their personalities, and we keep in contact all the time. During my OV, they were one of the reasons why Montana State felt like home. With both coaches, I was able to connect with them deeply and felt truly welcomed.

"My official visit was awesome, and I had so much fun. The coaching staff and players made my experience memorable and welcoming, really making me feel like family! There was a lot of eating, we had a photoshoot, and we even got to go ziplining. Overall, it was super fun.”

Releford was also able to meet with head coach Brent Vigen, who told him what he needed to know about the Bobcats.

“The conversation with Coach Vigen was great. I got a chance to connect with him on a more personal level, and he explained to me his vision of the team and where he sees me in his program.”

Super greatful and blessed to announce that I am committed to Montana State University! I give thanks to God, my family, coaches and my teammates, for the love and support through this process. I am truly honored to be part of a great organization.#GoCats #juicesquad @MSUBobcats pic.twitter.com/KGlpbYpRQJ — DaKari Releford Jr. (@Flash_DakariJr) May 31, 2026

Last season, the Trojans finished 8-4 and made it to the second round of the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) Class 5A playoffs before falling to Cherry Creek 56-7.

Releford played a big part in that as he finished with 207 carries for 1,601 yards (7.7 yards per carry) and 20 touchdowns, while adding nine receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He was named a Class 5A Southern League First Team All-Conference selection.

“I feel we did pretty well last season, especially coming off the year before not making it into the playoffs. Coach Novotny had us set on getting into the playoffs. One thing that I say that motivated us was that the old head coach, Coach Johnson, came and introduced the team to a tradition that we now carry on.

"It is called SOB. That means Sold on Blue, which is basically a commitment to the team that forms a true brotherhood that we fight for. Individually, I did great, so I was pretty successful on my part. Of course, a lot of it would not be possible without my team and my coaches, but overall, I am pretty happy with the outcome of the season.”

That big season was a huge reason he has received offers from Montana State, Harvard, Yale, Air Force, Columbia, Dartmouth, and Northern Colorado. But it was the Bobcats who won out for Releford.

“The recruiting process has been a great experience. I really appreciated meeting all the coaches and seeing the different schools. It was nice building relationships and observing different cultures. It also helped me show my little brother the entire process and be engaged, so that in the future, he could have a great experience as well.”

He will now continue preparing for the 2026 season, which he and the Trojans hope will be better than last.

“The off-season is going great. We are putting in a lot of work with implementing new plays and building new bonds. As long as we continue to work together, I believe that our team can make it to the playoffs again.”

Releford becomes the 10th commit in the Bobcats 2027 recruiting class.

End of Season Junior 2025 Highlights. C/O 2027, RB.

Fountain Fort-Carson High School, Fountain, Colorado. Varsity 5A.

Season Stats:

Rush: 1601

Car: 207

Avg: 7.7

TD: 21

Rec: 172

KR: 106

Total All- Purpose: 1879 pic.twitter.com/9mZsdAL9WO — DaKari Releford Jr. (@Flash_DakariJr) November 24, 2025

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