Kenosha (WI) Bradford CB Larenzz Pratt Commits To South Dakota State

Kenosha (WI) Bradford HS cornerback Larenzz Pratt announced his commitment to South Dakota State on June 22.

"What led me to commit to South Dakota State was the undeniable love that all the coaches showed me," Pratt said. "Even the players showed me a tremendous amount of love."

Pratt received his offer from South Dakota State during his visit for Junior Day on January 17. While in Brookings, he got to sit down with head coach Dan Jackson, who extended the offer, but also detailed exactly how Pratt would fit into SDSU's defensive scheme.

"It was head coach Dan Jackson who first told me that I had a scholarship," Pratt said. "He told me how much they loved my film and how they see me fitting right into the scheme, and how I will develop into the best version of myself. The visit was great, I felt at home."

Pratt recently took an official visit to Brookings, during which he continued to strengthen his relationship with Jackson, cornerbacks coach DyShawn Gales, and secondary coach Marcus McLin.

"My official visit was great," Pratt said. "They made me feel like I was truly at home."

"My relationship with the cornerback coaches are great," Pratt continued. "They always check up on me and make sure I am good. My relationship with Coach Jackson is the same as my relationship with my cornerback coaches... I have true relationships with all of the coaches out in Brookings."

100% COMMITTED‼️‼️

IM HOME JACKRABBIT NATION🐰🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/iKQP0AEkeS — Larenzz Pratt 3⭐️ ATH 27’ (@LarenzzP) June 22, 2026

Pratt's recruitment took off this past year, receiving offers from Wake Forest, Eastern Michigan, James Madison, Miami (OH), Illinois State, and South Dakota.

"The recruiting process was a blessing to be a part of, especially because most kids don't have the opportunity to get recruited by Division I colleges, but at some points it did get really stressful," Pratt continued. "I always look back and remember this is where I dreamed to be in life."

Pratt had a real breakout campaign in 2025, earning first-team All-Conference honors as a wide receiver and defensive back. He finished the year with 35 receptions for 577 yards and three TDs, while recording 28 tackles, 2 TFLs, 5 INTs, and scoring three defensive TDs. Pratt was also named the All-County Defensive Player of the Year.

"Our season at Bradford was a huge step up from last season. We had a record of 7-2... A new coaching staff made us feel as if we were a whole new team. Individually, I feel as if I had a really good season, but I didn't let that get to me as I kept working hard. I'm looking forward to this season."

Pratt has high expectations for his senior season, but remains focused on leading Bradford High School to its first state championship since 2011.

"My individual goals for this season are to make first-team All-State and to show the state that I'm one of the best there is, both on offense and defense. Just knowing I have a shot at the Gatorade Player of the Year pushes me to work even harder. My team's goal is to go 9-0 in the regular season, and after we finish that, my next goal is to win state."

Pratt is also a standout in track & field, in which he was part of a team that broke the school record in the 4X200 M Relay with a time of 1:28:08. It was a record that was previously held by a team featuring future NFL stars Melvin Gordon, Trae Waynes, and Vonte Jackson.

"When we broke the record, it felt amazing," Pratt said. "Not just because we broke it, but because we took it from former NFL players, and knowing that we did that with a messed-up handoff pushed us because we knew we could have even better times."

With Pratt's commitment, South Dakota State now has 21 commits in its 2027 recruiting class, including quarterback Brody Schafer, running back Devon Williams Jr., offensive lineman Reid Steger, tight end Jameson Smuda, offensive lineman Alexander Huhn, and defensive end Leif Karlson.

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