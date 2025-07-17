3-Star QB Jackson Presley Flips Commitment From Montana State To Sacramento State
Sacramento State and head coach Brennan Marion continue to make waves on the recruiting trail.
The Hornets secured a commitment from three-star quarterback Jackson Presley, who was previously committed to Montana State. It's his third commitment after flipping his commitment from Boise State to Montana State in late March.
"After a lot of prayer, reflection, and heartfelt conversations with those closest to me, I've made the decision to decommit from Montana State," Pressley wrote in a statement. "This wasn't easy, and it's a choice I don't take lightly.
"That said, I've been presented with opportunities that will support the vision I have for my future-on and off the field. I'm committed to building a future that supports not only my football journey but also my personal growth and long-term life goals."
Presley is the No. 804 overall prospect and No. 47 quarterback in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He also ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Montana, only trailing four-star Michigan commit Matt Ludwig.
As a junior, Presley earned All-State and All-Conference honors after leading Glacier High School to back-to-back state championships. He finished the year with 2,669 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns and only nine interceptions.
In his last two seasons, Presley has completed 64.6% of his passes for 5,722 passing yards, 53 passing touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He added 337 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Following Presley's commitment, Sacramento State's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 60 nationally with 37 commits, according to 247Sports. The class is headlined by four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald, three-star wide receiver Kamarie Smith, and three-star running back Marquez Wimberly.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.