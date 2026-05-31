3-Star Santa Rosa (CA) ATH Zion Cargill Commits to Eastern Washington

Santa Rosa (CA) Cardinal Newman High School three-star wide receiver Zion Cargill committed to Eastern Washington on Friday.

“What led me to commit to Eastern Washington was the team and coaches! From the minute I got there, they welcomed my family and me with open arms!

"As well as the players joining their wide receivers meeting, and all the guys saying hi to my family, I felt welcomed! A big part I loved was when Coach Brink (wide receivers coach Casey Brink) said that the receivers have scheduled bonding time! It felt natural to be there,” Cargill said.

After a long talk with God, my family, and the coaching staff at Eastern Washington. I am humble and blessed to say I will be committing to Eastern Washington! Go Eags! @CoachBestEWU @CoachCBrink @CoachAnderson_M @BrandonHuffman @JustGusPD @marxdsgn_ pic.twitter.com/uCJl4MuaWN — Zion Cargill (@Zion_Cargill2) May 29, 2026

He received an offer from the Eagles on April 24, when he made a visit to Cheney and spoke with head coach Aaron Best.

“My meeting with Coach Best was awesome! My parents and I were in his office, and he answered a ton of questions that we had. He told me a lot of things, such as my skills on the field and how I can be implemented into their offense.

"I have a good relationship with him, and he’s someone I feel like I can talk to about anything! He’s very straightforward and always has the best interests of his players in mind. My visit there was awesome, and it was so much fun meeting the coaches, the team, and other recruits! Some highlights were the campus tour, visiting the locker room, and watching the scrimmage.”

Cargill, who also plays cornerback at Cardinal Newman, will be a receiver when he arrives at Eastern and is excited to work with Brink.

“Eastern recruited me as a wide receiver, and Coach Brink is great! He always checks in with me and asks how I’m doing, as well as how my family is. He is very straightforward and friendly.”

Preparing For His Senior Season

Last season, the Cardinals finished 11-2, making it to the North Coast Section Division 1 Championship before falling to Pittsburg High School 42-17. Cargill finished with 20 receptions for 310 yards (15.5 ypr) and two touchdowns.

“Last season, individually, wasn’t my greatest. Our starting quarterback broke his collarbone in the first game of the year, and we went through multiple different quarterbacks. However, team-wise, it was probably our best ever in program history, as we had a great run game, and our defense was great! We made it to the Division 1 championship game,” Cargill said.

In addition to the Eagles, he also had offers from Portland State, Hawaii, and Sacramento State. Now that he is committed, he can focus on the upcoming season.

“The offseason is going very well. The team and I are just about ready to start summer workouts and get to grinding! This season, I think we will shock a lot of people.”

The 6-foot, 170-pound Cargill is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The 247Sports Composite has him ranked as the No. 1478 overall prospect nationally, the No. 118 athlete, and No. 141 player in California.

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