Wisconsin HS RB Devon Williams Jr. Commits to South Dakota State

Relationships and an environment are two things that are important in recruiting.

For Waukesha (WI) Catholic Memorial High School running back Devon Williams Jr., that is what he experienced when he made a trip to Brookings in April to watch a South Dakota State spring practice.

On that visit, he met with head coach Dan Jackson and received an offer from the Jackrabbits.

“When I went to a spring practice, the players and staff were overwhelmingly nice and accepting. Coach Jackson invited me into his office, and we talked about football, family, and goals for me. He was upfront and honest with me, which I respected a lot. He asked me what I thought of the practice, the facility, and the people, then explained that there were schools offering hundreds of kids, but those kids had no interest in the school.

"He told me that he wanted to see interest being shown, and after driving almost eight hours there, the interest was shown, then Coach Jackson made the offer to me in his office while my Dad and grandmother were there,” Williams Jr. said.

His Commitment To The Jackrabbits

That conversation and hearing that from Jackson was enough for Williams, and on Saturday, he announced his commitment to South Dakota State.

“I was led to commit to South Dakota State because of the coaches, the players, and how they treated me when I was there for a visit. Coach Jackson is really cool, and he understands the young guys, and that’s important. I know a few players there from Wisconsin, and they all reach out often. I’m big on family, and I felt at home with family while I was there. Growing up in a small suburb, I didn’t have a huge desire to go to a large city.”

The relationship he has established with running backs coach Deontae Cooper was another big factor in his decision to commit.

“Coach Coop is one of the smoothest guys I’ve ever met. He was in contact with me and was super helpful and supportive. He often asked about my parents and siblings, and about the results of my track meets. He’s great in the role he plays for SDSU, and he is not just a guy who will be my running back coach, but forever a friend! My parents love him and were happy that he was the guy doing the recruiting.”

Recapping His All-Conference Season at Catholic Memorial

Last season, the Crusaders finished 11-2 and made it to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 3 State Semi-Finals before falling to the Grafton Black Hawks 34-31. Williams was spectacular, finishing with 186 carries for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 14 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns, earning all-conference honors.

“Last season had its ups and downs. The season started slowly, but after some adjusting with the o-line, things got really good and easy. As a first-year starter, I was coachable, willing to learn, and grow. There were a lot of people doubting me, but I showed them that I’m here to stay. I wanted to prove that I can be the top RB in WI. As a team, I think we did really well. The offense had so many weapons that, at times, it was hard to decide which play type to go with and to which player. The defense was arguably one of the best in the state.”

That season was instrumental in getting his recruitment started, as he picked up offers from Eastern Michigan, Ball State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Central Michigan, Wyoming, and South Dakota State.

“The recruiting process was different and a little rocky at first. Since I’ll be the first Division I player in my family, we weren’t familiar with the process, but my coaches helped in every way they could. I had some looks from a few Division III schools, a game day visit at a D1 school, and then everything went cold. Coaches left, the transfer portal and other things started, and I stopped hearing from some schools that were showing some interest,” Williams Jr. said.

“Not having any film during my freshman and sophomore years, and also transferring out of Greendale after my freshman year, I knew my junior year I had to be that guy, and I showed that and proved it to get the offers I have now. The spring practices were fun because each one was different. I enjoyed that part of the process. In the end, I wanted to find a home that would accept me for me, that was family, and where I could play.”

Looking Ahead To His Senior Season

Williams and the Crusaders are eager for the season to arrive as they have their sights set on winning the state championship that alluded them in 2025.

“I’m excited for next season, as we have unfinished business. My goal is to stand on the podium as a Division 3 state champion. We have a new offensive coordinator, and I’m excited to see what plays he brings in. I’m hoping to get passes out of the backfield and some as a slot receiver. We also moved to a new conference. In the last conference we were in, we only lost one conference game in five years.”

Williams adds to the Jackrabbits 2027 recruiting class that currently has 12 commits.

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